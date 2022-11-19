Cascador Program Holds Annual 2022 Session
Chidi Okoro, a core faculty member at Cascador, was part of the 2022 engagement for select mid-stage entrepreneurs in Africa.LAGOS, NIGERIA, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascador, a program for African mid-stage entrepreneurs, held its annual session from Oct 31- November 04, 2022. Launched in 2019, the Cascador program is an intensive examination of leadership skills, business models, and value propositions by veteran faculty. The program also includes six months of post-program mentorship to ensure fellows can apply their learnings in real-world scenarios.
“We are excited to host our annual sessions and introduce our entrepreneurs to an in-depth and personalized training program,” says Chidi Okoro, a core faculty member at Cascador. “Through a unique blend of experience-sharing, learning, self-discovery, and education, the Cascador program provides its fellows with personalized support to develop their business.”
The annual session was held at the Lagos Business School for its fourth year. The one-week in-person meeting offers one-on-one meetings with faculty, as well as sessions focused on leadership development, branding, marketing, governance, operational scaling, funding, and more. A personal mentor will be assigned post-program to support the implementation of their business plan and leadership skills. The program concludes with a pitch to expert panel judges including, Yemi Osinubi, Sanyade Okoli, Fola Aiyesimoju, Shirley Somuah, Bayo Adeyemi, and Soumobroto Ganguly.
Cascador is an annual no-cost program designed for mid-stage African entrepreneurs to develop the necessary skills to successfully grow their businesses by working with American and Nigerian entrepreneurs from a variety of sectors and industries.
Chidi Okoro is the Chief Transformation Officer for HealthPlus Limited, the first integrative pharmacy in Nigeria. With over thirty years of experience across Africa, he has worked in pharmaceuticals, personal care, food, and telecommunications. Previously, he was CEO of the Africa-region Lucozade Ribena Suntory and the CEO for UAC Foods & Tiger Brands SA JV, General.
XXX
To know more about the Cascador program, please visit their website https://cascador.org/
To learn more about Chidi Okoro, please visit his Linkedin profile.
###
Media Relations
Chidi Okoro
email us here