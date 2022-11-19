Submit Release
News Search

There were 220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,357 in the last 365 days.

Command selects safety award winners

  • Published
  • Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. --  

Air Force Reserve Command safety director, Col. John A. Lesho, III, announces Safety Award Winners for FY '22. 

The general category safety award winner is:
AFRC Safety Office of the Year – 927 ARW (4 AF), 927th Air Refueling Wing Safety Office

The aviation safety award winners are:
AFRC Aircrew of Distinction – 452 AMW (4 AF), “PYTHON 13”
Maj. Justin M. Gates
Capt. Alexander W. Furnival
Senior Airman David M. Liu
AFRC Crewmember of Distinction – 919 SOW (10 AF), Senior Master Sgt. John A. Gabel
AFRC Safety Officer of the Year – 315 AW (4 AF), Lt. Col. Derek G. Bishop

The occupational safety award winners are:
AFRC Outstanding Occupational Safety Civilian of the Year – 512 AW (4 AF), Ms. Alexis B. Lynn
AFRC Occupational Safety NCO of the Year – 931 ARW (4 AF), Master Sgt. Craig M. Sammartano
AFRC Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety – 512 AW (4 AF), 512th Airlift Wing Occupational Safety Office

The weapons safety award winners are:
AFRC Outstanding Weapons Safety Civilian of the Year – 512 AW (4 AF), Mr. Carl C. Palmer
AFRC Weapons Safety NCO of the Year – 512 AW (4 AF), Tech. Sgt. Patricia A. Jackson
AFRC Outstanding Achievement Award for Weapons Safety – 512 AW (4 AF), 512th Airlift Wing Weapons Safety Office
 

You just read:

Command selects safety award winners

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.