Command selects safety award winners
- Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command
Air Force Reserve Command safety director, Col. John A. Lesho, III, announces Safety Award Winners for FY '22.
The general category safety award winner is:
AFRC Safety Office of the Year – 927 ARW (4 AF), 927th Air Refueling Wing Safety Office
The aviation safety award winners are:
AFRC Aircrew of Distinction – 452 AMW (4 AF), “PYTHON 13”
Maj. Justin M. Gates
Capt. Alexander W. Furnival
Senior Airman David M. Liu
AFRC Crewmember of Distinction – 919 SOW (10 AF), Senior Master Sgt. John A. Gabel
AFRC Safety Officer of the Year – 315 AW (4 AF), Lt. Col. Derek G. Bishop
The occupational safety award winners are:
AFRC Outstanding Occupational Safety Civilian of the Year – 512 AW (4 AF), Ms. Alexis B. Lynn
AFRC Occupational Safety NCO of the Year – 931 ARW (4 AF), Master Sgt. Craig M. Sammartano
AFRC Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety – 512 AW (4 AF), 512th Airlift Wing Occupational Safety Office
The weapons safety award winners are:
AFRC Outstanding Weapons Safety Civilian of the Year – 512 AW (4 AF), Mr. Carl C. Palmer
AFRC Weapons Safety NCO of the Year – 512 AW (4 AF), Tech. Sgt. Patricia A. Jackson
AFRC Outstanding Achievement Award for Weapons Safety – 512 AW (4 AF), 512th Airlift Wing Weapons Safety Office