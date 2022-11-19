Command selects safety award winners

Published Nov. 18, 2022

Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command

Air Force Reserve Command safety director, Col. John A. Lesho, III, announces Safety Award Winners for FY '22.

The general category safety award winner is:

AFRC Safety Office of the Year – 927 ARW (4 AF), 927th Air Refueling Wing Safety Office

The aviation safety award winners are:

AFRC Aircrew of Distinction – 452 AMW (4 AF), “PYTHON 13”

Maj. Justin M. Gates

Capt. Alexander W. Furnival

Senior Airman David M. Liu

AFRC Crewmember of Distinction – 919 SOW (10 AF), Senior Master Sgt. John A. Gabel

AFRC Safety Officer of the Year – 315 AW (4 AF), Lt. Col. Derek G. Bishop

The occupational safety award winners are:

AFRC Outstanding Occupational Safety Civilian of the Year – 512 AW (4 AF), Ms. Alexis B. Lynn

AFRC Occupational Safety NCO of the Year – 931 ARW (4 AF), Master Sgt. Craig M. Sammartano

AFRC Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety – 512 AW (4 AF), 512th Airlift Wing Occupational Safety Office

The weapons safety award winners are:

AFRC Outstanding Weapons Safety Civilian of the Year – 512 AW (4 AF), Mr. Carl C. Palmer

AFRC Weapons Safety NCO of the Year – 512 AW (4 AF), Tech. Sgt. Patricia A. Jackson

AFRC Outstanding Achievement Award for Weapons Safety – 512 AW (4 AF), 512th Airlift Wing Weapons Safety Office

