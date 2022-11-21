A SON'S GIFT attaches Award-Winning Director

A Son's Gift Adapted Award-Winning Tale of Grief and Gratitude A Son’s Gift has attached Tamar Halpern, the award-winning writer and director of eleven features, most recently a slate of female-driven thrillers for A&E. “Guided by the spirit of her deceased son, a bereaved mother is empowered to redefine her role as her mother’s caregiver as well as her future role as a death shaman and grief warrior.”

A SON'S GIFT is about pivoting pain into purpose, heartache and despair into reconnection with ourselves, and each other, through healing and gratitude.”” — -Writer/Producer Michele Bell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning, adapted true story A SON’S GIFT is a tale of grief, love, and the strength needed to continue when we outlive our own children. Based on the experience of writer/producer Michele Bell losing her son to cancer when he was 14, the project is guided by his indelible spirit. The story follows a mother’s love, as well as her bereavement, as she’s ultimately empowered to survive on her own terms.

And now, A SON’S GIFT has found its director in Tamar Halpern, an accomplished female filmmaker who has written and directed 11 features, including a slate of female-driven thrillers for A&E. In 2022, Halpern sold a series to HBOMax and her book RAD, about a teen girl in the 1980’s San Fernando Valley, sold to Diogenes Press. She recently adapted the novel SOME OF TIM'S STORIES by S.E. Hinton (THE OUTSIDERS, RUMBLE FISH) and is attached to direct in 2024. Prior work includes adapting and directing the YA book JEREMY FINK AND THE MEANING OF LIFE, starring Mira Sorvino, Michael Urie, and Joe Pantoliano. Halpern’s feature doc LLYN FOULKES ONE MAN BAND (“A joy to watch” The Hollywood Reporter, “Undeniably fascinating” Variety) sold to Netflix after an Oscar-qualifying run. She wrote and directed the comedy SHELF LIFE (“A whip smart film that taps into a fresh source for American comedy” Variety), which Netflix acquired. Her short, DEATH TAXES and APPLE JUICE, about two little girls having an existential crisis while filing their taxes, was invited to 40+ festivals, winning 16 awards, including Boston Women in Comedy.

A SON'S GIFT, which has garnered 15 screenwriting awards, was written by Michele Bell, aka The Grief Warrior®, and is based on her book by the same title. Michele is also the author of The 7 Stages of Grief Alignment, a workshop course for brave leaders. As a creative writer with an innate storytelling sense and a mission to live life truthfully, Michele is also an award-winning hair and makeup artist in film and TV. Combining her passions, she currently works with TV and film creatives, cast and crew alike, as an on-set TheraCoach, helping Hollywood artists refine and deepen their purpose and passion.

"In the midst of a global pandemic, the inspiration to share my story encompassed my being. There was an untapped faith beneath all my pain and grief. There I found the courage to share what matters most, that raw diamond of emotion that shines within each one of us called Hope. This rare glimpse into how we, as wounded people, can change our perspective surrounding grief is a powerful opportunity for a spiritual renaissance. A SON'S GIFT is about pivoting pain into purpose, heartache and despair into reconnection with ourselves, and each other, through healing and gratitude.” -Writer/Producer Michele Bell

Please reach out to learn more. With your help, we can bring this powerful story to audiences worldwide.