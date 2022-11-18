Submit Release
The 6th U.S.-ROK Joint Public-Private Economic Forum

Under Secretary of State Jose W. Fernandez participated in the 6th U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) Joint Public-Private Economic Forum: “U.S.-ROK Economic Cooperation for a Transformed Economic Landscape,” hosted by the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Korea Economic Institute of America (KEI). The convening forum provided an opportunity for government, private sector, and civil society to engage in dialogue on shared policy goals and gain perspectives on how to bolster collaboration in addressing global challenges, such as climate change, energy and food security, and malign actors. This forum leads up to high-level economic discussions being held at the 2022 U.S.-ROK Senior Economic Dialogue (SED) in December 2022.

