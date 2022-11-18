On Wednesday, the FDA

the availability of a draft amended Environmental Assessment (EA) for an approved application concerning Atlantic salmon with an intentionally altered genome (known as AquAdvantage Salmon, or AAS), and a subsequent

to obtain public input on the draft amended EA. The FDA approved an application concerning AAS on November 19, 2015. In the draft amended EA, the FDA has expanded its assessment beyond that in the 2015 EA to include an exhaustive analysis of the likelihood and severity of harms that could occur in the highly unlikely event that AAS or their broodstock were to escape confinement, migrate from Canada to the U.S., and be present in the U.S. aquatic environment. To attend or provide comment at the meeting, please

