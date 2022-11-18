Popular Class Urges ‘Eating With Eyes Wide Open’

Cheese is just one of the many foods Apter makes in his popular class, “Eating With Eyes Wide Open,” offered through the Department of Animal and Avian Sciences.

“The goal is for students to know where their food comes from and make more informed choices, rather than just eating whatever is in front of them,” said Apter, a self-described “professor who doesn’t look like a professor,” with his nose ring, baseball cap and fully tattooed legs.

He has taught the class, which fulfills an I-series general-education requirement and is part of the sustainability minor, for almost a decade, and enrollment hits capacity every spring and fall semester. In lectures, he covers the impacts of commercial agriculture, including animal welfare and the carbon footprints of different crops and livestock. Then, in weekly labs, he and 60 students (across three sections) make and taste bread, pickles, soy milk, cider, dehydrated apples and more.

“The bread tasted better than what you get in most restaurants,” said kinesiology major Nick Patton ’24. (The secret? Rosemary garlic mix in the no-knead dough.)

One of Apter’s secondary goals is to get picky eaters to try new things. Since he developed the class, soy milk has increased in popularity, but pickles remain a tough sell.