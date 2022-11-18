Submit Release
Cross Company Testing Group Adds a Number of New Capabilities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (PRWEB) November 18, 2022

Cross Company-Testing Division recently added a number of new capabilities as well as expanded capacity in the Detroit, MI area.

New services now available to Cross customers include:

  • EMC Testing
  • ESD Testing
  • RF Testing
  • Cyclical Corrosion Testing
  • IP Code Testing, Water and Dust Ingress
  • Altitude testing
  • Electrical Cycling at Climate
  • CT Scanning with Measurement Analysis
  • Cross Section Analysis and Encapsulation
  • Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM)
  • Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR)
  • Ion Chromatography
  • Dynamometer Testing - Engine and Chassis
  • E- Motor Testing
  • Battery Testing - High Voltage, Cyclical Charging, and Discharging

Cross has expanded capabilities in the following areas:

  • Vibration - Sine on Random, Random on Random and Drop Shock Testing
  • Xenon Arc - Relative Humidity Control

According to Lisa Messenger, Testing Division Manager at Cross Company, "We are very excited to be able to offer these new services to our customer base. The additional capabilities allow us to help our customers not only in automotive but also in commercial aviation, consumer products, medical, and other industries that have needs beyond environmental and mechanical testing."

This year, the Cross Testing Team has many services that are booked constantly and have longer wait times. This will also add considerable capacity for some of the most popular services such as thermal shock, vibration, and inspection services. The additional capacity will help our customers get the data they need in the timeframes they expect.

"The opportunity to provide services as a one-stop testing lab is invaluable to our customers. These additional services and capacity will provide savings in shipping and project management to our existing customers and allow us to partner with new customers that have needs beyond our current capabilities. We really are very excited about this opportunity", said Messenger.

About Cross Company

Cross is a precision measurement and testing company with years of experience in the industry. Testing services include environmental cycle testing, sun simulation, vibration, airbag deployment, tensile/compression, salt spray, reliability/durability testing, CT, X-ray, and other processes supporting product development and analysis. Cross offers sun simulation testing in multiple forms including xenon arc, infrared heat radiation, and full-spectrum exposure. Their testing facility has the ability to add climatic conditions such as temperature and humidity to these services. For more information, please visit http://www.crossco.com.

