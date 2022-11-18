Submit Release
News Search

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,347 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Gloves to Kill Germs & Protect the Hands (JXA 176)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe and simple way to protect the hands and kill germs on a variety of surfaces," said an inventor, from Green Cove Springs, Fla., "so I invented the SAFETY GLOVE. My design can be worn during daily activities or stored on a waistband, purse or tote so it is readily available when needed."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of gloves to protect against germs and viruses such as COVID-19. In doing so, it enables the user to kill germs on a variety of surfaces. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JXA-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-gloves-to-kill-germs--protect-the-hands-jxa-176-301676537.html

SOURCE InventHelp

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Gloves to Kill Germs & Protect the Hands (JXA 176)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.