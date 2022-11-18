PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe and simple way to protect the hands and kill germs on a variety of surfaces," said an inventor, from Green Cove Springs, Fla., "so I invented the SAFETY GLOVE. My design can be worn during daily activities or stored on a waistband, purse or tote so it is readily available when needed."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of gloves to protect against germs and viruses such as COVID-19. In doing so, it enables the user to kill germs on a variety of surfaces. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JXA-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-gloves-to-kill-germs--protect-the-hands-jxa-176-301676537.html

SOURCE InventHelp