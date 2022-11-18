ZW Data Action Technologies Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, China, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services provider serving enterprise clients, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

For the third quarter of 2022, revenues decreased by $4.68 million, or 39.4%, to $7.22 million from $11.90 million for the same period last year. The decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to the decrease in our main stream service revenues from the distribution of the right to use search engine marketing services business segment, as a result of the repeated regional COVID-19 rebound in many provinces in China during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, which adversely affected business of most of our small medium enterprises (“SMEs”) clients.

Cost of revenues

Total cost of revenues decreased by $4.59 million, or 38.7%, to $7.27 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $11.86 million for the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to the decrease in costs associated with the distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service we purchased from key search engines, which was in line with the decrease in revenues from the related business category.

Gross profit (loss) and gross profit (loss) margin

Gross loss was $0.05 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a gross profit of $0.04 million for the same period last year. Overall gross loss margin rate was 0.7% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a gross profit margin of 0.4% for the same period last year.

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing expenses were $0.07 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.06 million for the same period last year. The increase in sales and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in staff salaries, staff benefits and other general office expenses of our sales department in Guangzhou, as a result of the increase in business development activities of our Guangzhou office since the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.18 million, or 12.2%, to $1.65 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $1.47 million for the same period last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in amortization of administrative assets of $0.38 million, which was partially offset by the decrease in share-based compensation expenses of $0.04 million and other general administrative expenses of $0.16 million.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.03 million, or 35.2%, to $0.06 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $0.09 million for the same period last year. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to a reduction in headcount in the research and development department.

Operating loss

Loss from operations was $1.83 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.57 million for the same period last year. Operating loss margin was 25.4% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 13.2% for the same period last year.

Other income (expenses), net

Net other expenses were $1.01 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net other income of $2.82 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $3.88 million.



Net income (loss) attributable to CNET and earnings (loss) per share

Net loss attributable to CNET was $2.84 million, or loss per share of $0.08, for the third quarter of 2022. This was compared to a net income attributable to CNET of $1.38 million, or earnings per share of $0.04, for the same period last year.

First Nine Months 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

For the first nine months of 2022, revenues decreased by $13.03 million, or 37.4%, to $21.81 million from $34.85 million for the same period last year. The decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenues from our distribution of the right to use search engine marketing services business segment, as a result of the repeated regional COVID-19 rebound in many provinces in China during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, which adversely affected business of most of our small medium enterprises (“SMEs”) clients.

Cost of revenues

Total cost of revenues decreased by $13.93 million, or 39.0%, to $21.81 million for the first nine months of 2022 from $35.74 million for the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primary attributable to the decrease in costs associated with the distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service we purchased from key search engines, which was in line with the decrease in revenues from the related business category.

Gross profit (loss) and gross profit (loss) margin

Gross profit was $0.002 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to a gross loss of $0.89 million for the same period last year. Overall gross profit margin rate was 0.01% for the first nine months of 2022, compared to a gross loss margin of 2.6% for the same period last year. The generation of gross profit and improvement of our overall gross margin rate for the first nine months year of 2022 was mainly attributable to the improvement of gross margin rate of our main stream of service revenues, i.e., distribution of the right to use search engine marketing services, and the termination of the outdoor billboards advertising business in the four quarter of 2021, which suffered from a significant loss in fiscal 2021.

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing expenses increased by $0.06 million, or 37.7%, to $0.22 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $0.16 million for the same period last year. The increase in sales and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in staff salaries, staff benefits and other general office expenses of our sales department in Guangzhou, as a result of the increase in business development activities of our Guangzhou office since the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $4.67 million, or 45.0%, to $5.70 million for the first nine months of 2022 from $10.37 million for the same period last year. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses of $6.81 million, which was partially offset by the increase in allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.95 million, amortization of administrative assets of $1.16 million, and other administrative expenses of $0.03 million, respectively.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.07 million, or 27.9%, to $0.18 million for the first nine months of 2022 from $0.25 million for the same period last year. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to a reduction in headcount in the research and development department.

Operating loss

Loss from operations was $6.10 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $11.67 million for the same period last year. Operating loss margin was 27.9% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 33.5% for the same period last year.

Other income (expenses), net

Net other income decreased to $0.82 million for the first nine months of 2022 from $9.91 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in gain from change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $8.92 million.



Net loss attributable to CNET and loss per share

Net loss attributable to CNET was $5.27 million, or loss per share of $0.15, for the first nine months of 2022. This was compared to a net loss attributable to CNET of $1.59 million, or loss per share of $0.05, for the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.15 million, compared to $7.17 million as of December 31, 2021. Accounts receivable, net was $3.00 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $3.44 million as of December 31, 2021. Working capital was $7.82 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $11.10 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities was $4.41 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $6.60 million for the same period last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.48 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $6.10 million for the same period last year.

ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (US $) (US $) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,154 $ 7,173 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,337 and $2,236, respectively 2,999 3,439 Prepayment and deposit to suppliers 7,593 7,559 Due from related parties 15 90 Other current assets, net 1,623 1,657 Total current assets 14,384 19,918 Long-term investments 2,149 2,280 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,838 2,019 Property and equipment, net 267 375 Intangible assets, net 5,896 7,523 Long-term deposits and prepayments 68 75 Deferred tax assets, net 398 441 Total Assets $ 25,000 $ 32,631 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable * $ 276 $ 1,119 Advance from customers * 951 1,245 Accrued payroll and other accruals * 170 389 Taxes payable * 3,199 3,534 Operating lease liabilities * 389 202 Lease payment liability related to short-term leases * 99 152 Other current liabilities * 197 141 Warrant liabilities 1,280 2,039 Total current liabilities 6,561 8,821





Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities-Non current * 1,557 1,907 Long-term borrowing from a related party 123 137 Total Liabilities 8,241 10,856 Commitments and contingencies Equity: ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stockholders’ equity Common stock (US$0.001 par value; authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding 35,827,677 shares and 35,332,677 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 36 35 Additional paid-in capital 61,972 61,785 Statutory reserves 2,598 2,598 Accumulated deficit (49,005 ) (43,734 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,158 1,082 Total ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 16,759 21,766 Total equity 16,759 21,766 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 25,000 $ 32,631

* Liabilities recognized as a result of consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company’s general assets.





ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (US $) (US $) (US $) (US $) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues From unrelated parties $ 21,813 $ 34,843 $ 7,216 $ 11,896 From a related party - 4 - 4 Total revenues 21,813 34,847 7,216 11,900 Cost of revenues 21,811 35,739 7,267 11,857 Gross profit/(loss) 2 (892 ) (51 ) 43 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses 219 159 72 58 General and administrative expenses 5,697 10,366 1,651 1,471 Research and development expenses 181 251 57 88 Total operating expenses 6,097 10,776 1,780 1,617 Loss from operations (6,095 ) (11,668 ) (1,831 ) (1,574 ) Other income/(expenses) Interest income 96 3 21 1 Other (expenses)/income, net (33 ) 265 (5 ) (37 ) Loss on disposal of long-term investments - (38 ) - - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 759 9,682 (1,023 ) 2,853 Total other income/(expenses) 822 9,912 (1,007 ) 2,817 (Loss)/income before income tax benefit/(expense) and noncontrolling interests (5,273 ) (1,756 ) (2,838 ) 1,243 Income tax benefit/(expenses) 2 171 (2 ) 131 Net (loss)/income (5,271 ) (1,585 ) (2,840 ) 1,374 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - (1 ) - 1 Net (loss)/income attributable to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.



$



(5,271



)



$



(1,586



)



$



(2,840



)



$



1,375





Net (loss)/income $ (5,271 ) $ (1,585 ) $ (2,840 ) $ 1,374 Foreign currency translation income/(loss) 76 (25 ) 93 (2 ) Comprehensive (loss)/income $ (5,195 ) $ (1,610 ) $ (2,747 ) $ 1,372 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests - (1 ) - - Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.



$



(5,195



)



$



(1,611



)



$



(2,747



)



$



1,372 (Loss)/earnings per share (Loss)/earnings per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.05 ) $ ( 0.08 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 35,572,200 32,279,304 35,827,677 35,332,220





ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)