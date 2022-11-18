Hoyer Statement on House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today endorsing House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's candidacy for Assistant Democratic Leader in the 118th Congress:

"I have known Jim Clyburn for more than fifty years, and he has been a close friend and colleague to me and many others in our Caucus, and I'm proud to endorse him for the position of Assistant Leader. I have had the pleasure of serving with him in leadership for many years and have witnessed his wisdom, vision, and skill as a leader and legislator firsthand. Jim’s background as a civil rights activist and his deep knowledge of American history brings context and wisdom to our Caucus when making decisions. With experience as Assistant Democratic Leader, Chair and Vice-Chair of our Caucus, and Majority Whip, he is well-positioned to help our next generation of leaders as they step up in the 118th Congress. He will serve as an invaluable resource to them and our entire Caucus, and I will do everything I can to work with him to ensure that House Democrats have a smooth transition into the next Congress."