Oman National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I want to express our warm wishes to the people of the Sultanate of Oman as you celebrate your National Day. We are grateful for our countries’ long-shared history and cooperation and look forward to our continued partnership. We appreciate Oman’s steadfast support in humanitarian issues, including its role in securing the freedom of American citizen Baquer Namazi from Iran. We also recognize Oman’s important role in working towards a peaceful political solution in Yemen. As you celebrate your National Day, please accept my best wishes on this joyous occasion.

