HISTORIC FUNDRAISING - NFT DIGITAL BIO-ART CAMPAIGN

Raising funds to eradicate age-related disease

/EIN News/ -- Mountain View, California, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SENS RESEARCH FOUNDATION (SRF) has launched its 2022 End of Year Campaign to raise funds for its research dedicated to eradicating age-related disease. SRF is a California 501(c)(3) non-profit working on addressing aging medically through its SENS damage-repair approach (Strategies for Engineered Negligible Senescence).

Their campaign will highlight each of their 7-Strand research programs to challenge the 7 types of damage that cause aging. Every week for 7 weeks one of the strands will be featured, with two new ways to support their work.

In collaboration with digital artist Soliman Lopez, SRF presents VI7A – a historic NFT, digital bio-art collection. The VI7A project is minting unique NFT works of art.

Every week, a new NFT based on each of the 7 strands will be “born.” Each unique NFT artwork will be generated from live data streams from cell cultures by means of electrodes and an oscilloscope.

Donations can also be made through the many ways listed on the SRF website. Donations made between November 6 and December 31 will earn donors voting tokens which they can then use to vote for their favorite research program as part of the Web3-style gamification of the fundraising effort – the strand that gets the most support will receive a new RFP (Request for Proposals) for 2023.

Thanks to invaluable donor support, SENS RESEARCH FOUNDATION can continue its groundbreaking research and educational programs in rejuvenation biotechnology to leave no damage unchallenged. More information on SRF’s campaign can be found at https://www.sens.org/eoy2022/.


Outreach
SENS Research Foundation
650-450-4506
outreach@sens.org

Primary Logo

