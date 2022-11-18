LETTERS FROM LEVI: LIFE IS SWEETER THE SECOND TIME AROUND
Chris Genszler tells the tale of a young man who survived a car accident in Michigan in his book, Letters from Levi.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some people say that love is sweeter the second time around, and so does it with life. "Letters From Levi" by author Christopher Genszler tells the story of a second chance at life. It is a narrative about a young man named Levi who survived a car crash at the hand of God. He finds himself in God's garden, telling him to look after the garden and extend a warm welcome to those who will arrive. After those experiences, he realizes that he is viewing life from a different perspective.
"Letters From Levi" is a story of faith and living a life full of positivity—one for which there is plenty to be grateful in the world. It is a heartfelt and inspiring narrative that can be shared with every loved one or friend. A top reviewer from the United States of America named AvidReader on Amazon said, "Letters From Levi'' is a very well-written story." and rated the book 5.0 out of 5 stars.
Author Mr. Christopher Genszler is a high school theology teacher at Northeastern Wisconsin Lutheran High with a burning passion to serve the Lord. Genszler is a devoted husband and father to his children. With many of his friends influenced by his writing, he hopes that all readers around the globe may pick up some light from his work. He currently resides in Shawano, Wisconsin, USA.
Read more about Christopher Genszler's Letters From Levi by purchasing this book on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and other digital bookstores worldwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter