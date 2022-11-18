MassDEP Penalizes Bob's Tire Company for Solid Waste Violations  

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob’s Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations.

MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford’s Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program, regarding the management practices of the Bob’s Tire facility, a used tire chipping and recycling facility. Multiple violations were observed and documented by MassDEP for off-site odors and on-site storage of chipped and whole tires during site inspections beginning in January 2020 until the most recent in July 2022 following an onsite fire incident.

The consent order between MassDEP and Bob’s Tire requires the company to pay an $11,000 of the penalty with the remaining amount suspended, provided the facility does not incur additional violations within one year of the consent order. The consent order also requires Bob’s Tire to: perform an asbestos survey on the fire-damaged building prior to any demolition or renovation; develop and submit a Fire Control and Safety Plan that identifies prevention and containment; and implement all appropriate best management practices.

“Tire processing facilities do not require a solid waste site assignment, facility permit or a general permit, as long as owners and operators apply best management practices at their sites in a manner that prevents harmful pollution to the air, water or other natural resources of the Commonwealth,” said Millie Garcia-Serrano, director of MassDEP’s Southeast Regional Office in Lakeville. “We encourage owners and operators of these facilities to implement work practices that serve the best interest of public health, safety, welfare, and the environment.”

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.

###