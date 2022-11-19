Worthy Is a Visceral True Story of Triumph in the Face of Despair
Survivor Kimberly Plante debuts a memoir, Worthy, about her abusive childhood and her extraordinary, unexpected journey toward love and belonging.BOSTON, MASS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly Plante announces the debut of her first book, Worthy. It is the true story of the author’s devastating childhood, during which her mother abused her physically and verbally. Into adulthood, the suffering took new shape, as Kimberly found herself on a lifelong journey of pain, joy, failure, and eventually success. Just when she finally started to feel at peace, she uncovered a surprising truth that changed her life forever.
As a very young child, Kimberly was locked in a room without food, water, or access to a bathroom. She endured beatings, humiliation, and much worse at the hands of her mother. After years of abuse, the author managed to escape her mother, only to be saddled with baggage from her past and ill-equipped to navigate her future. Her mother’s hateful presence was never far, however, and Kimberly received a parting gift that threatened to destroy everything she had worked so hard to overcome.
“I knew I had to shine a light on my own childhood, no matter how painful it might be,” noted Plante. “Right now, there are thousands of children living through their own nightmares, and I wanted to send a clear message to them and to all survivors of child abuse: There is always hope. You must find your voice.”
While her mother’s abuse is ever-present in Plante’s memoir, her story is also a beacon of hope and a shining example of resilience for anyone suffering from trauma. Readers are sure to find a piece of themselves in her poignant words and astonishing story of a woman whose organic kindness and courage helped her overcome the worst of humanity. Worthy is available in print or eBook and in bookstores and libraries everywhere on November 18. Specifically, readers can find it at Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Target, and Walmart, along with independent bookstores. To order the print book or eBook directly, visit WorthyMemoir.com.
If you suspect a child you know is being abused, please contact your local police immediately. If you are being abused, visit thehotline.org for help and resources.
