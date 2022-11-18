LATINO-OWNED TWANG BEER SALT PARTNERS WITH HANG FOR A VIRTUAL WATCH PARTY WITH MEXICAN SPORTS LEGENDS
DURING THE MEXICO-ARGENTINA MATCH NOVEMBER 26THSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liga MX Stars Marco Fabian and Oribe Peralta, Liga MX Femenil Standout Jennifer Munoz, and MLB star Adrian Gonzalez join TV Azteca host Aline Arnot
Latino-owned Twang beer salt is adding a dash of fun and flavor to HANG, the leading fan-celebrity community platform, just in time for the tournament. HANG brings top athletes, celebrities, and fans together virtually, while everyone watches the game on their own TV at home. It’s the experience of a lifetime: talk face-to-face with your favorites about the game or their lives off the field while competing for prizes in our trivia contests!
Thanks to Twang, halftime of Mexico-Argentina on November 26th will be as much fun as the match itself. Twang will host a Spanish-language halftime show featuring the influencer team Thirsty Bartenders teaching the celebrity guests and audience how to properly dress a beer and make cocktails using Twang products on a variety of drinks. Twang is shipping their renowned beer salts, rimming salts, and cocktail mixes to the featured athletes and celebrities, who include Marco Fabián, midfielder for the Liga MX club Mazatlan and Olympic gold medalist; former Mexico National Team member and gold medalist, Oribe Peralta; Mexican-American former professional baseball player, Adrián González; midfielder for the Liga MX Femenil club, Jennifer Munoz; and professional sports journalist at TV Azteca, Aline Arnot, as host.
Fans can stock up on Twang products before the game at https://store.twang.com/ so they’re ready to follow along with the recipes, too. Get free tickets to this one-of-a-kind event at letshang.live. Use code TWANG in checkout to enter to win a prize pack with Twang gear and a Nintendo Switch.
The world is getting ready for football madness – and for the first time, fans can watch their favorite players. Twang + HANG = the best way to watch Mexico versus Argentina on Saturday, Nov 26 starting at 2 p.m. EST
About Twang:
In 1986, Twang Founder Roger Treviño Sr. left his career after experiencing an epiphany while on a business trip in Mexico. Visiting a Mexican street vendor selling citrus salt, he was reminded of his childhood in San Antonio with its abundance of Latino flavors. He returned home inspired to create a variety of flavored salts to share with friends and family. Launching the Twang business out of his family garage and together with the Treviño children to help, his first product (and claim to fame) was Twang Beer Salt, an integral product in the Southern trend of “dressing” beers and other libations. From these humble beginnings, the Treviños have since expanded Twang product lines into flavored salt for food, cocktail rimmer blends, michelada mix, and more to come!
About HANG:
HANG is the leading celebrity-fan community, with 10 million users taking part in virtual watch parties and IRL gatherings around major sports events including pro and college football, basketball, baseball, and soccer. Fans come face to face with their idols - star athletes, performers, and influencers – while everyone is watching the game on their own TV’s. It’s a dream come true for sports lovers, who get to have fun and frank conversations with their heroes about life on and off the field, play trivia contests, and sample products delivered by top sponsors including Coca-Cola, Dave & Busters, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Pernod Ricard, Twang, and others. Join the fun at https://letshang.live, or contact Liz Poerner at liz@letshang.live for more information.
