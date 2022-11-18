Animal Wellness Action Statement on Court Decision Striking Down Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act

Photo: Shutterstock Royalty-free stock photo ID: 67917562 By Cheryl Ann Quigley AWA executive director Marty Irby testifying at a House hearing on H.R. 1754 in January 2020 Animal Wellness Action Executive Director Marty Irby

WASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES , November 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, following the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruling on the constitutionality of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby , who testified before the U.S. House of Representatives in support of the new law, issued the following statement:“We are extremely disappointed to see the court rule against the first federal horse protection measure enacted in half a century and believe the case should be appealed. Over the course of three Congresses, the most brilliant legal minds on Capitol Hill addressed the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act’s constitutionality and ultimately decided that the Federal Trade Commission’s limited oversight was sufficient. The only way for the industry to survive is for the new law to prevail in protecting our iconic American equines, and if it doesn’t, then horse racing in the U.S. may quickly go the way of greyhound racing and the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.”Background:Animal Wellness Action has been leading the charge to stamp out doping in American horse racing in the animal welfare space and Irby testified just weeks before the indictment of nearly 30 trainers, veterinarians, and other horse racing parties involved in the largest horse-related doping scandal the U.S. has ever seen. Animal Wellness Action was also instrumental in preventing notorious horse trainer Bob Baffert from competing in all three Triple Crown races in 2022 due to drug violations related to the late Medina Spirit who crossed the finish line first at the 2021 Kentucky Derby, and was ultimately disqualified after his untimely death at Santa Anita Park from a cardiac event in December of 2021.Irby's latest op-eds on the subject published in May by NBC News national can be found here. Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.

