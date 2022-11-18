Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Doorstop Device (JMT 178)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective door-holding solution to hold a door open in a safe and convenient manner," said an inventor, from Hartford, Wisc., "so I invented the DOORSTOP. My design eliminates the need to use floor doorstop wedges that slip, move and cause tripping hazards."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a doorstop device. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional rubber-based floor doorstop wedge products. As a result, it keeps a door open without concern over movement or closure and it increases safety and security. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and remove so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

