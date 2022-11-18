Texas Again Breaks All-Time Record For Total Jobs

November 18, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas’ continuing strong jobs growth following employment releases from the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing Texas experienced the fastest annual jobs growth rate in the 12 months through October 2022. Texas again broke its all-time record for total jobs for the 12th consecutive month as Texas employers added 49,500 nonfarm jobs last month.

“Texas continues to create jobs and set historic employment records each month thanks to our strong, growing workforce and continuing business confidence in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “With 49,500 jobs added last month and another new record for total jobs, the Lone Star State shines as a beacon of opportunity. Despite national economic headwinds, Texas grew jobs at the fastest rate in the nation over the past 12 months. Working together in the months ahead, we will continue to expand economic opportunity for all Texans.”

October’s strong jobs numbers reported for Texas include:

A new record for total jobs at 13,630,000 as employers added 49,500 nonfarm jobs over the month.

A total of 14,002,911 employed Texans, including nonfarm, self-employed, and other job categories.

Annual jobs growth rate (October 2021 to October 2022) of 5.4%, the fastest in the nation.

A labor force participation rate, the percentage of all working age Texans who are employed or are actively seeking work, of 63.6%, above the national average.