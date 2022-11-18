Godfread selected for Rodel Fellowship

BISMARCK, N.D. – Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has been selected for the class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship.

The Rodel Fellowship is a highly selective leadership development program for elected leaders from across the country. Each year, the program selects 24 state and local-level leaders, 12 Republicans and 12 Democrats, to come together for a series of seminars held over a two-year period.

The program will feature leading scholars as moderators, the fellows read and discuss classic texts dealing with ethical values, democratic principles and effective leadership.

“I’m really excited to be apart of this bipartisan group to come together and learn,” Godfread said. “I’ve been dedicated to working with people, regardless of political affiliation. This stellar group has a lot of knowledge and insight that I hope to draw from, while also sharing what I have learned in North Dakota.”

The Rodel Fellowship was established in 2005 and has hosted nearly 400 state and local elected officials in expanding their potential as public servants. Fellows have included governors, mayors, state legislators, city councilmembers and members of Congress.

Past Rodel Fellows from North Dakota include Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak and State Senator Jessica Bell.

Learn more about the Rodel Fellowship and the class of 2023, here.

