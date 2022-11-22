Sarah Ware President of Chicago Association of Realtors | The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

Sarah, is a game-changer in the Chicago Real Estate scene. She's a completely energetic, knowledgeable, and insightful guest on this week's radio show.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We welcome Madam President of Chicago Association of REALTORS(CAR) to our show this week, Sarah Ware, of Ware Realty Group.Most people don't know where to start when it comes to real estate, and there is so much to exchange in knowledge and experience across the board. That is what she is planning to focus on as President of (CAR).We also touch on the fact that Social Media can be a very assumptive place, and there are a lot of frauds out there online.Sarah shares how there are some ethical violations out there, especially when consumers are quickly glancing at what is seen at face value with tremendous marketers claiming to be successful, reputable agents. Maybe they are awesome, maybe they are just posing.Finally, using the term REALTOR, it's more about belonging to the organization - holding a higher standard of ethics, not just someone who passes the exam to be a Real Estate Agent.What questions do you have for the new President of the Chicago Association of REALTORS?Sarah Ware, Owner, and Principle of Ware Realty Group can be reached at 312-576-8466 or find her at @waresarahl on Instagram!

