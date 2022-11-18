Targeting Russian Corruption in the Guatemalan Mining Sector

The United States took action today to promote accountability for Russia-linked actors engaging in corruption in Guatemala. We remain steadfast in our commitment to identify acts of corruption that threaten the United States and the democratic institutions of our partners and allies.

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on one Russian individual, Dmitry Kudryakov, and one Belarusian individual, Irina Gennadievna Litviniuk, for their role in corruptly exploiting the Guatemalan mining sector, as well as three associated entities connected with their corruption schemes. Kudryakov, along with Litviniuk, allegedly led multiple bribery schemes over several years involving politicians, judges, and government officials to advance Russian mining interests. These individuals and entities are designated pursuant to Executive Order 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world.

Corruption is a key vector for Russian harmful influence. These designations target an egregious Russian corruption network in order to disrupt its exploitative practices within the Guatemalan mining industry. The United States stands steadfastly with the people of Guatemala and supports their efforts to protect their country’s natural resources. We will not hesitate to use the tools at our disposal to help ensure that those who profit from corruption face tangible and significant consequences.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.