Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Is Urging a Skilled Trades Worker with Mesothelioma in Minnesota or Anywhere in the USA To Get Serious About Compensation And Call The Gori Law Firm-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign

These types of people who develop mesothelioma could receive financial compensation that might be in the millions of dollars as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm would like to discuss at 866-532-2106."” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging any type of skilled trades worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota to please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation-that might be in the millions of dollars. Typically, a lawyer from The Gori Law Firm can be in the home of a person with mesothelioma for a no-obligation discussion about financial compensation-with 24 hours of their initial call. A conversation like this with a person with mesothelioma can be very instructive. https://GoriLaw.Com

The group says, "A skilled trades worker with mesothelioma might have worked as a plumber, mechanic, electrician, pipefitter, welder, insulator, machinist, carpenter, or as a boiler technician. People like this might have had as much exposure to asbestos as someone who worked in a shipyard. These types of people who develop mesothelioma might receive financial compensation that might be in the millions of dollars as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm would like to discuss at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

"Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one’s asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation." https://GoriLaw.Com

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their statewide initiative is focused on people with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud.



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://GoriLaw.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma