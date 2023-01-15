What Homeowners Needs to Know About the New Smoke Detectors Act that began January 1, 2023
Effective January 1, 2023, single & multi-family homes are required to have alarms that feature 10-year sealed battery.
The batteries in these smoke alarms will last for 10 years and cannot be removed or replaced, or wired into the structure's AC power line.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of January 1, 2023, Illinois law (425 ILCS 60/) Smoke Detector Act is now in effect in the state of Illinois. This law requires all single-family homes and multi-unit buildings to have smoke alarms with battery powered provided the battery is a self-contained, non-removable, long-term battery (10-year sealed batteries. This means that the batteries in these smoke alarms will last for 10 years and cannot be removed or replaced), or wired into the structure's AC power line. The law does not require the smoke alarms to be interconnected. Additionally, all smoke alarms must be replaced every 10 years.
— Charles Bellefontaine
The battery requirements of this Section do not apply to a fire alarm, smoke detector, smoke alarm, or ancillary component that is electronically connected as a part of a centrally monitored or supervised alarm system; This battery requirement also does not apply to a fire alarm, smoke detector, smoke alarm, or ancillary component that uses a low-power radio frequency wireless communication signal, Wi-Fi or other wireless Local Area Networking capability to send and receive notifications to and from the Internet, such as early low battery warnings before the device reaches a critical low power level
This new law is aimed at increasing the safety and protection of residents in the state, as traditional smoke alarms with replaceable batteries have been known to fail due to dead batteries or lack of maintenance. By using smoke alarms with sealed batteries, homeowners and landlords will not have to worry about the batteries dying, and the smoke alarms will be guaranteed to work in the event of a fire.
The law also requires that all smoke alarms be replaced every 10 years. This is to ensure that the smoke alarms are up-to-date with the latest technology and are functioning properly. The state of Illinois recognizes that older smoke alarms may not be as effective in detecting smoke, and therefore may not provide the necessary protection in the event of a fire.
This new law applies to all single-family homes and multi-unit buildings, including apartments and condos. Landlords are responsible for ensuring that their properties comply with the new law and must replace any smoke alarms that do not meet the new requirements. Homeowners are also responsible for ensuring that their smoke alarms comply with the new law and must replace any smoke alarms that do not meet the new requirements.
It is important to note that this new law is different than current codes regarding smoke detectors. The codes are only enforced when the property is new construction or if there is major work performed and the local authority having jurisdiction requires it.
There is nothing in any code that requires home be brought up to current codes every time they change. This is, however, a law which is different than a code. This law does mandate that every existing home in Illinois comply with this new law.
In conclusion, the new smoke alarm law in Illinois is aimed at increasing the safety and protection of residents in the state. The law requires all single-family homes and multi-unit buildings to have smoke alarms with 10-year sealed batteries and to replace all smoke alarms every 10 years. Homeowners and landlords are responsible for ensuring that their properties comply with the new law, and fines may be imposed for non-compliance. This is a good step towards fire safety and it is important for all residents of Illinois to comply with the new law as soon as possible.
Charles Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+1 630-327-2700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other