NVBDC Awards CVS Health “Corporation of the Year 2022”
CVS Health has demonstrated its continued leadership in building an organization in support of America’s Veteran Business Owners.
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NVBDC's National Veteran Matchmaking Conference on November 9th and 10th went off without a hitch and with full attendance. NVBDC is grateful to everyone that participated and celebrated Veteran-owned Businesses. NVBDC's National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2022 aims to bring together Supplier Diversity professionals and Veteran businesses in a face-face environment to provide procurement opportunities, develop business relationships, and educational opportunities.
— Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC
Weeks ago, NVBDC held award nominations for various categories and were open for anyone to submit whom they thought were deserving of the award. Those award nominations were generated and announced at NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference.
CVS Health won “Corporation of the Year” and was accepted live by Monette Knapik, Executive Director, Supplier Diversity - Enterprise Procurement.
CORPORATION OF THE YEAR:
Presented to the corporation that has demonstrated its continued leadership in building an organization in support of America’s Veteran Business Owners. Whose industry leadership is an example to be emulated and respected. The external and internal advocacy in support of NVBDC’s certification program and our certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses is recognized.
“Happy Veterans Day! This past week, CVS Health had the opportunity to attend the National Veteran Business Development Council - NVBDC conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan! The conference was filled with opportunities to make an impact for our veterans and military families. The CVS Health Supplier Diversity Team is proud to support the veteran community and we are honored to be NVBDC's 2022 Corporation of the Year!”
Said By: Gianna Vallante, Senior Manager, Supplier Diversity- CVS Health
NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference focuses on celebrating and honoring veterans. The Conference featured 1:1 Matchmaking, expert panelists from supplier diversity professionals, Vets- Night Out, and the celebration of the Marines’ 247th Birthday with a Luncheon.
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation of Veteran ownership and control exists.
