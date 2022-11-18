Trust Exchange and EpiCentric Consulting Launch ESG Joint Venture

Trust Exchange and their partner EpiCentric have announced a joint venture, EcoCertify, to help companies manage ESG compliance.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Exchange, a collaborative compliance platform, today announced that it is launching a new product with partner EpiCentric Consulting to offer an ESG-compliance solution. EcoCertify is a cloud-based platform that powers a business to connect suppliers and their entire supply chain network, affording remarkable transparency, and the ability to create clear, real-time communication of ESG requirements and capabilities throughout their ecosystem. It can be customized to fit most any workflow to dramatically streamline the process of monitoring, real-time reporting, and tracking.

"ESG compliance is rapidly becoming a critical component of every company's DNA," says Edward Sullivan, CEO of Trust Exchange. "These emerging guidelines are complex and require multiple touchpoints inside and outside of organizations. The only way to solve this problem effectively is via collaboration. This partnership between EpiCentric and TrustExchange will enable companies to have the best-in-breed knowledge embedded into a collaborative platform."

"The challenges facing companies in ESG compliance are growing by the week, and it's a cause for concern inside the C-Suite of any company with a supply chain," states Hain MacKay-Cruise, CEO of EcoCertify. "The ability to take an ESG strategy and operationalize it takes resources, time and often extensive funding. Establishing a well-laid plan supported by date and customizable dashboards is what EcoCertify brings to the table. Our partnership with Trust Exchange allows for the use of a best-in-class platform configured to support the needs and rigor of sustainability reporting."

About Trust Exchange

Trust Exchange is a business information gateway that allows for the exchange and verification of mission-critical information with partners, suppliers and third parties. Trust Exchange is a cloud-based, secure, and scalable platform with high configurability and customization. With a unique approach of peer 2 peer crowdsourcing, Trust Exchange allows customers to automate compliance and regulatory management with high accuracy and real-time data. Trust Exchange is currently serving financial institutions, government, and businesses nationwide.

About EpiCentric Consulting

As an elite business consulting firm, we work with companies that need complex solutions to transform their organization. Through years of experience, we understand what it really takes to implement a successful transformation effort—and make it stick. Leveraging our decades of leadership experience, we have created a knowledge-centric service delivery organization full of energetic, talented, proactive people that our clients love working with.

For more information, visit: https://www.epicentricconsulting.com

