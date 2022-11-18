Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,625 in the last 365 days.

Jonas Software Launches CORA Group

CORA Group will continue to operate under the buy-and-hold forever acquisition philosophy as a division of Jonas Software.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonas Software (“Jonas”) is pleased to announce the official launch of CORA Group (“CORA”), a new vertically diverse portfolio focused on increasing capacity to both complete acquisitions and onboard those newly acquired software businesses. Matt Otchet, Jonas Software’s Group CEO, will serve as CORA Group’s CEO.

“Over the past 5 years, our team has acquired, integrated, and operated a portfolio of 23 software businesses in over 10 verticals with more than 1000 employees. Through this experience, we have been able to identify areas of friction and delays in the acquisition process and have streamlined our operations to improve the overall experience for everyone involved. Simply stated, it is our belief that a focused approach on key areas of diligence coupled with honest dialogue reduces the typical fatigue experienced by sellers,” said Matt Otchet. “Further, as with all Jonas Software portfolios, CORA Group is equally focused on supporting those newly acquired businesses by providing guidance and support without intruding on the culture and brand equity that the prior owners have successfully built.”

Jonas operates over 120 independently managed software brands around the world, and CORA will build on this success. CORA Group leverages the collective knowledge from the family of Jonas business units to drive advancement in career opportunities, product and service offerings, and shareholder returns.

CORA Group will continue to operate under the buy-and-hold forever acquisition philosophy as a division of Jonas Software.

Otchet goes on to say, “Like most of our employees, I came into Jonas Software through an acquisition. We have been on both sides of the process and have learned from these experiences. I firmly believe that being acquired by those who have been acquired is a unique CORA Group benefit for the sellers, employees, and customers alike.”

More information

For further information:

Raymond Hua

Vice President, CORA Group

Raymond.Hua@thecoragroup.com

George Chalmers

M&A Marketing Manager, CORA Group

George.Chalmers@thecoragroup.com

+1-647-378-4787


Primary Logo

You just read:

Jonas Software Launches CORA Group

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.