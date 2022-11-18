Coloplast Launches New Catheter in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Coloplast’s SpeediCath® Flex Set catheter developed for people living with bladder and urinary problems is now cleared in the U.S. and will be launched in November 2022.

The new SpeediCath Flex Set with a “no touch dry sleeve” and an omni-directional tip is available as a catheter and bag solution, also called a Closed System. All SpeediCath® catheters feature Triple Action Coating Technology which is designed to reduce the risk of urethral damage and Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)*1 and are an option for those with spinal cord injuries (SCI).

“With SpeediCath Flex Set, we are introducing an important solution for people living with SCI and many other health conditions. We are confident that its new innovative design will make a big difference to our users, improving their catheterization routine in many ways,” says Senior Vice President Manu Varma, Chronic Care in North America.

A recent estimate2 shows that the annual incidence of SCI is about 18,000 cases each year in the U.S. and the majority of the SCI patients will suffer from Neurogenic Bladder Dysfunction (NBD). Patients with NBD have significant challenges to their well-being, ranging from incontinence, renal impairment, and urinary tract infections to bladder stones and a generally poor quality of life.3

The SpeediCath Flex Set is a gentle, all-in-one solution. It has features that help patients confidently catheterize at home or away, supporting them in managing their condition and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Find more information about SpeediCath Flex Set here .

About Coloplast’s Continence Care Products

Coloplast aims to deliver effective solutions for bladder and bowel control. By continuously gathering feedback from clinicians and patients, the company innovates to solve urinary problems such as incontinence and retention. Coloplast also offers additional support through its Coloplast® Care program, which provides product and lifestyle advice, inspiration, and education resources for people living with bladder issues.

About Coloplast

Danish medical device company Coloplast develops products and services designed to make life easier for people with intimate health conditions. Coloplast listens to end-users to better understand their needs and responds by bringing the best ideas to market in the form of medical devices and service solutions. Visit Coloplast.us for more information.





This information is intended to be an educational resource and presented for general information purposes only. It is not intended to constitute medical or business advice or in any way replace the independent medical judgment of a trained and licensed physician with respect to any patient needs or circumstances. Prior to use, please refer to the product ‘Instructions for Use’ for the intended use and relevant safety information.

* Compared to uncoated catheters

