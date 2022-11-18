VizyPay Celebrates First-Ever Annual Look Local First Day

The new holiday recognizes small businesses as the backbone of communities across the country

WAUKEE, Iowa, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an award-winning payments processing fintech dedicated to advocating for small businesses, today celebrates the inaugural Look Local First Day. The day will honor small businesses for their unwavering commitment to local communities and encourage people to support mom-and-pop shops this holiday shopping season and year-round. Organized in tandem with the Waukee Chamber of Commerce, the annual holiday was officially declared by Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke on Nov. 14, 2022.



“Look Local First Day is a culmination of our movement, officially empowering people to support unique small businesses and recognize our local entrepreneurs for the good they put back into our community,” said VizyPay’s Look Local First Brand Specialist Akilah Anders. “We invited VizyPay merchants and members of the Waukee Chamber of Commerce to our headquarters to celebrate the first ever Look Local First Day. We’re reminded by the businesses we serve everyday that shopping small helps independent stores and restaurants stay open and keeps members of the community employed.”

Committed to being the voice of small businesses, VizyPay launched the Look Local First movement to celebrate entrepreneurs in 2019. Look Local First empowers people to shop local instead of patronizing big box retailers. While big retailers may offer expediency and blowout sales during the holiday season, the effort to shop local is worth it. Small businesses make up 99% of Iowa businesses , keep nearly 50% of Iowa’s workforce employed and add to Iowa’s unique culture. To raise awareness and drive community support, Look Local First promotes the small business’ products and services on its social media channels – vital exposure for small businesses that typically cannot afford digital marketing.

“Small businesses make up 99% of the U.S. economy and reinvest an average of 50% of earnings back into the local economy,” said Michael Bartos, president and CEO of the Waukee Chamber of Commerce. “Plus, they’re what make places special and fun to live, work and play in. Look Local First Day is an opportunity to support our small businesses like how they support our communities.”

Look Local First can be found on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , or via the website looklocalfirstvp.com . VizyPay also sells a variety of Look Local First merchandise and all proceeds are donated back to the cause.

VizyPay’s proprietary payments technology is available for Clover POS systems and PAX SmartTerminals. For more information about VizyPay, and how to become a merchant or partner, visit www.vizypay.com .

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.