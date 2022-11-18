Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,737 in the last 365 days.

M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable December 9, 2022 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2022.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details 
   
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125
Record Date: November 30, 2022
Payable Date: December 9, 2022
   


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.m-split.com  info@quadravest.com


 


Primary Logo

You just read:

M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.