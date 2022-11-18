DAVID PIPER: A PUSH WITH LIFE
Author David Piper offers a helping hand through his writing to struggling Christians all over the globe.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No matter what life challenges people, being guided by Him is always the right way. Author David Piper has written a book to guide Christians in his book, Escaping Our Fallen Nature. It includes verses from the Bible, quotations, and even how Piper reflects Bible verses in his own life experiences. Escaping Our Fallen Nature is the ideal book for readers who are having a hard time and need a push with life; Piper offers a helping hand in the form of a book.
It is no wonder why different media reviews praise Piper's writing, including Pacific Book Review, US Review, Kirkus Review, and Literary Titan. "Kudos to the author for writing a book that reads like a conversation. Following Jesus' strategy of teaching, this apologetic offering shines with gems extracted and polished from the author's personal stories." says the US Review.
David Piper motivates readers through his struggles with temptations and frequent quitting by allowing God's love to renew him. He now shares this with the readers to uplift and show them that life is not as cruel as many people believe. Piper was also a pastor in four provinces in Western Canada over an eleven-year period and was a driver at the same time in his ministry, before he became a prayer partner in 100 Huntley Street.
