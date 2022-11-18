Darian Braun Wins Another Beauty Award

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darian Braun, Founder of Xcellerate35 and President of Beverly Hills Formulators Inc., takes home 2022 Telly Awards and W3 Awards.

For the second year running, Xcellerate35 Hair Growth System is awarded prestigious two Telly Awards and four W3 Awards.

Darian Braun, a 27-year veteran of the beauty industry and founder of Beverly Hills Formulators, manufacturer of Xcelleraste 35, proudly accepts awards for Xcellerate35 infomercials.

This is the second year Darian Braun and Xcellerate35 have been awarded the Telly. The Telly awards were founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional, and cable television commercials with nonbroadcast video and television programming. The Telly awards showcase the best work created within television and across video screens. This year, Xcellerate35 walks away with a silver and a bronze award for its latest infomercials.

Proudly, Darian Braun was presented with The Producer of branded content, W3's gold award, and two silver awards for Best Producer 2 min Video.

The W3 Awards celebrate digital excellence by honoring outstanding websites and marketing, videos .

Darian Braun is a beauty mogul recognized by the LA TIMES, NY TIMES, IN STYLE, ALLURE AND VOGUE. He is the Founder and President of Beverly Hills Formulators Inc. and manufacturer of the patent formula for the Xcellerate35 Hair Growth System. www.Xcellerate35.com

Contact Information:

Kelly White

PR Sec

kellywhitedigital@gmail.com

352 462 8546



