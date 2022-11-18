DAVID PIPER: A WAY TO THE NEW
Author David Piper brings readers closer to the Lord for a better life.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Piper's book, Escaping Our Fallen Nature consists of the author's perspective and explanation of life and how God transformed him from being antisocial—constantly avoiding people at every chance, to encouraging callers all over America. David Piper seeks to encourage people who are lost or looking for a chance at redemption to change their old ways into new ones that will allow a life worth living.
One of the necessities for a better life, as stated by David Piper, is to accept and acknowledge one’s fallen nature and replace it with a new one. Escaping Our Fallen Nature asks readers to briefly examine their hearts to expose the lies that have hindered growth and beauty. Piper showcases his skills as a writer as he masterfully blends Bible verses and stories and makes them relatable to readers. It is a book that serves as a helping hand for the hardest of times.
David Piper is a graduate of Horizon Bible College in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in 1976. Before, Piper was a pastor in a lot of churches in 4 provinces in western Canada for 11 years and a school bus driver at the same time. He was a former prayer partner for the Crossroads TV program 100 Huntley Street for two decades and a half. He was also involved as a counselor with city crusades of the famous evangelists' Billy Graham in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1967 and James Robison in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1991. Piper and his wife now share a son and two grandchildren.
Get to know more about David Piper and his advice on Christian Living by purchasing Escaping Our Fallen Nature on Amazon in Kindle and Paperback.
