SERISIMPLE Makes its Mark With Environmentally Friendly Socks

SERISIMPLE Search into deep into the jungle and find the secret of bamboo

Delaware-based brand SERISIMPLE plans to revolutionize the clothing industry with its environmentally friendly socks made from bamboo fiber.

USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having been used in textiles, including face masks, sanitary napkins, and bandages for thousands of years, bamboo fabric is now finding a new application in modern clothing. SERISIMPLE specializes in making bamboo socks for men, women, and kids, and is also venturing out into manufacturing eco-friendly women’s underwear.

The Bamboo Fiber Difference

Bamboo textile is cloth, yarn, or clothing made from bamboo fibers. Historically, this material is only used for structural elements like bustles and corset ribs, however, new technologies allow bamboo fiber to be used for a wider range of fashion items.

By using bamboo fiber, SERISIMPLE’s socks aren’t just environmentally friendly, but they’re also ultra-soft and skin-friendly. The fiber is lightweight, yet sturdy enough to be both breathable and comfortable. Available in a wide range of colors for men, women, and kids, these bamboo socks provide protection and comfort around the clock.

Bamboo’s Antibacterial Properties

Over the years, many different studies have proven that bamboo plant ingredients are effective against bacteria, fungi, mold, mildew, and viruses. When the founders of SERISIMPLE discovered the powerful properties of bamboo fiber, they were immediately convinced to use it to make socks as it would combat one of their most pressing problems, “stinky feet.”

Due to its natural antibacterial and antifungal properties, bamboo is effective against a wide range of bacteria, including some that are resistant to antibiotics. This is all due to an antimicrobial agent inside the plant called bamboo Kun. One study showed that bamboo Kun could kill up to 80% of bacteria on a surface by damaging the bacterias’ cell walls. This prevents bacteria from reproducing and spreading.

In addition, bamboo Kun also has antifungal properties, which may prevent the growth of mold and mildew, as well as antiviral properties, which have been shown to be effective against the influenza virus.

About SERISIMPLE

SERISIMPLE was founded by a husband and wife team in Newark, Delaware. Unable to find well-made, lightweight, and anti-odor socks that would protect the feet without causing unsettling smells on hot summer days, the couple started to research different materials.

Eventually, they stumbled upon lightweight, environmentally friendly, and anti-odor bamboo fiber that could be used to make socks. As a result, SERISIMPLE was born. A percentage of all the company’s sales go to different cat shelters and their life-saving programs, as the founders are cat owners and lovers themselves. In addition, the couple donates socks to nursing homes in South Carolina.

To learn more about SERISIMPLE, please visit the company’s website at https://serisimple.com.

SeriSimple Ankle Socks Bamboo Socks