DAVID PIPER: PATH TO REDEMPTION

Escaping Our Fallen Nature

DAVID PIPER: PATH TO REDEMPTION

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Escaping Our Fallen Nature consists of Piper’s perspective on life while being supported by Bible scriptures and quotations. It is a book that seeks to encourage struggling Christians and people who are lost or confused to live a better life by living the Christian life.

In order for a person to grow and escape the torments of the past, one must fully accept and acknowledge its fallen nature and replace it with a new one. Escaping Our Fallen Nature challenges readers to examine their own hearts and thoughts to hinder the lies that have been the obstacle to freedom.

David Piper is a graduate of Horizon Bible College in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in 1976. Before, Piper has been a pastor in several churches in four provinces in western Canada for an astounding eleven years, all the while being a school bus driver. He was also involved as a counselor with city crusades of evangelists Billy Graham in Winnipeg, Manitoba and James Robison in Hamilton, Ontario. Piper has been working as a prayer partner for the Crossroads’ TV program 100 Huntley Street for almost three decades. Piper and his wife share a son and two grandchildren.

Get to know more about David Piper and his advice on Christian Living by purchasing Escaping Our Fallen Nature on Amazon in Kindle and Paperback. Also available on Barnes & Noble and other digital book stores worldwide!

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights

