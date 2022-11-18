DAVID PIPER: PATH TO REDEMPTION
DAVID PIPER: PATH TO REDEMPTIONTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Escaping Our Fallen Nature consists of Piper’s perspective on life while being supported by Bible scriptures and quotations. It is a book that seeks to encourage struggling Christians and people who are lost or confused to live a better life by living the Christian life.
In order for a person to grow and escape the torments of the past, one must fully accept and acknowledge its fallen nature and replace it with a new one. Escaping Our Fallen Nature challenges readers to examine their own hearts and thoughts to hinder the lies that have been the obstacle to freedom.
David Piper is a graduate of Horizon Bible College in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in 1976. Before, Piper has been a pastor in several churches in four provinces in western Canada for an astounding eleven years, all the while being a school bus driver. He was also involved as a counselor with city crusades of evangelists Billy Graham in Winnipeg, Manitoba and James Robison in Hamilton, Ontario. Piper has been working as a prayer partner for the Crossroads’ TV program 100 Huntley Street for almost three decades. Piper and his wife share a son and two grandchildren.
Also available on Barnes & Noble and other digital book stores worldwide!
