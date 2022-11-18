Operation Warrior Shield Gala honors Jean Shafiroff, SASF’s Patricia Deshong & the Doris Day Animal Foundation
Medal of Honor Recipient, Paul Bucha, Pat Deshong, CMSgt Ret. Ed Schloeman (Photo Credit: Sean Zanni/PMC)
Operation Warrior Shield (OWS) held their Healing for Heroes Event in support of Military Veterans and First Responders at The Water Club in New York City which honored Jean Shafiroff, Philanthropist and author of Successful Philanthropy, The Doris Day Animal Foundation accepted by Jim Pierson and Patricia Deshong of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.
Chief Master Sgt. Ed Schloeman, Chairman and CEO of Operation Warrior Shield commented on the aims of the organization, “Our goal is to provide specially trained, loving and supportive canine companions to veterans and first responders and their families who live with physical and emotional injuries incurred during their time in service." Bethann Carbone, CSO of Operation Warrior Shield explains, "We developed Operation Canine Companion because veterans are committing suicide every day. We know how important healing from trauma is. OWS' Operation Canine Companion pets provide safety, camaraderie, unconditional acceptance, and a unique emotional support that helps reduce the stress and challenges that our heroes face every day."
The evening commenced with a cocktail hour and silent auction before the start of the program led by the Chairman of OWS, CMSgt (Retired) Edward Schloeman Sr. Opening the ceremony was the USMC Color Guard from 1st Marine Corps District and an invocation by Monsignor Hilary Franco, who has had the distinction of serving six Popes.
There were presentations on the importance of supporting the work of the charity to help reduce suicide risk amongst veterans by Paul Bucha, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient. Deputy Inspector Mark Wachter and Lt. Col. Wilem Wong of NYPD Health & Wellness discussed the challenges faced by first responders. A live auction by Auctioneer Rudy Saviano sought to raise funds to help provide trained dogs to veterans.
OWS then presented awards to the honorees of the 2022 Healing for Heroes;
Jean Shafiroff, Philanthropist and author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give.
The Doris Day Animal Foundation accepted on behalf of the Foundation by Jim Pierson.
Ms. Patricia Deshong of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.
Notable Attendees included; Jean Shafiroff, CMSgt Ret. Ed Schloeman, Pat Deshong, Monsignor Hilary Franco, Medal of Honor Recipient Paul Bucha, Deputy Inspector Mark Wachter NYPD, David Tupper & Yellin, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Lorri Scott, Marvin Scott, Nene Kodjoe, Rebecca Seawright, Tatyana Horoshko, Judy Gilbert, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Luigi Nicolae, Michelle DellaFave, Barry Fixler, Patric Hale, The Honorable Randall Eng and Jim Pierson.
Healing for Heroes Sponsors included: The Doris Day Animal Foundation, David Lynch Foundation, Interstate Toyota, Helen Buford, John Legere, Pharmasphere, Soho Johnny, American Legion Post 1291, Beyond Steel, Ray Brumfield, Francesca De Vito, Barry Fixler, Elisabeth Halfpapp, Jobpaths, Patrick Kernan, Teddy Maldonado, NYPD Health and Wellness Section, Anthony Rodriguez, Edward Shloeman, Schloeman Family, Jean Shafiroff, Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, T-Mobile, John Walsh, Wendy Waugh, Westgate Hotel, Wilem Wong and Veterans Airlift Command.
Special Thanks to: Judy Shloeman, Michael Heil, Bethann Carbone, Sarah Strauss, Errol Rappaport and Maria Rodriguez.
About Operation Warrior Shield:
Operation Warrior Shield is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, whose primary mission is to provide comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans and first responders, with a focus on “Healing Their Hidden Wounds” through no-cost holistic wellness services.
For more information, visit www.operationwarriorshield.org and follow @operationwarriorshield on Facebook
About Jean Shafiroff:
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean is often referred to as "the first lady of philanthropy" by the press because of her generosity and extensive work as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of many charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight different charity galas. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of the underserved, health care, and animal welfare.
Jean serves on the boards of the American Humane, Southampton Hospital Association, NYC Mission Society, French Heritage Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, Casita Maria, NY Women's Foundation, Global Strays, New York Women's Foundation, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. A Catholic, she served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees.
Jean served as the national spokesperson for the American Humane's “Feed the Hungry” Covid-19 program, an initiative that raised $1,000,000 to provide food for over 1,000,000 animals living in 109 different shelters across the United States. She is the Ambassador for the Southampton Animal Shelter.
For her philanthropy Jean has been honored many times by groups including the American Humane, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, New York City Mission Society, Southampton Animal Shelter, Surgeons of Hope, Samuel Waxman Cancer Research, Al Sharpton's National Action Network, the Ellen Hermanson Foundation, Pet Philanthropy Circle, Animal Zone International, Health Advocates for Older People, Youth Counselling League, the NYC International Film Festival Foundation, the Jewish Board, and the Hadassah. In December 2020 Dan's Paper named her Philanthropist of the Year at their Long Island Power Women's Award Ceremony.
Jean is the producer and host of the television show "Successful Philanthropy" which airs six times weekly through LTV studios in East Hampton, NY, and then several times each week on Sun20TV in Southampton, NY. On her TV program Jean interviews politicians, celebrities, business and philanthropic leaders, and has even on one occasion interviewed a U.S. presidential candidate.
For more information about Jean Shafiroff, please visit: jeanshafiroff.com
F: jean.shafiroff | T: @JeanShafiroff | I: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork
About Patricia Deshong:
Patricia Deshong joined the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation in mid-December 2021 after they reached out to her seeking an Executive Director with experience. She is a seasoned animal nonprofit executive with several years of experience leading Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch, the largest no-kill animal shelter in Palm Beach North County. Deshong grew the failing nonprofit from bankruptcy into a debt-free organization with a new 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility unveiled in 2020. In 2014, she established their service dog program resulting in the placement of numerous trained service dogs to Veterans.
Since joining SASF, Deshong has joined forces with Operation Warrior Shield to support the Operation Canine Companion program. In this short period, two trained rescue dogs have been placed with two deserving recipients, and funding has been raised for at least 6 more.
Deshong was listed in 2019, 2020 & 2021 as one of the 25 Most Powerful People/Leaders of Palm Beach County.
For more info: IG: @padeshong Fb: @patricia.d.deshong
About Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation:
The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, open admission, no kill shelter that relies on the generosity of their donors and volunteers to care to for the homeless animals in its community, and to place them in loving “forever homes.” Whether caring for strays found wandering the streets, rescuing neglected and abandoned animals, or saving dogs from the horrors of the puppy mill industry, the shelter is a safe haven for all animals and for some, a last resort. The shelter provides a steppingstone for animals to find a loving home.
For more information, visit www.sasf.org and follow @southamptonanimalshelter on Facebook.
