No Equal Entertainment’s J.B. Sugar Directs and Produces “Faith Heist” sequel, “Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper”
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper” airs in time for the Holidays November 26th 2022 on Bounce TV in the USA and December 17th, 2022 on Super Channel’s Heart & Home in Canada
Canadian/American filmmaker J.B. Sugar directs and produces the sequel to “Faith Heist” called “Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper,” an action-comedy film starring Jonathan Langdon, Eden Cupid, Aaron Poole and Sagine Sémajuste. The film follows Reverend Benjamin Wright (Langdon) and his “lean on me group” as they come face to face with thieves’ intent on stealing a bejeweled Christmas star on loan to the local mall where they must evade capture and stop the heist to save themselves…and Christmas.
“The sequel sees the return of our fantastic ensemble, along with some great new additions, for more heisty hijinks in a story modeled after Die Hard meets Home Alone,” says director, J.B. Sugar.”
“Our film represents a totally different holiday film from what audiences are seeing on the Hallmark and Lifetime Channels during this time of year,” said director, J.B. Sugar. ‘it’s tone is more in the flavor of an independent comedy—we’re really breaking the mold.”
The film was shot entirely at the City Center Mall in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, which is being destroyed and redeveloped in January 2023. The film is produced by J.B.s production company, No Equal Entertainment, which is celebrating its 25-year anniversary in 2023.
The film is the sequel to a multi award-nominated film called Faith Heist (2021), which was nominated for multiple Canadian Screen Awards, the Directors Guild of Canada Awards, and the Canadian Screen Music Awards. The film gained nominations for directing, cinematography, sound editing, production design, original music and screenwriting as well as for best TV movie.
About the film – Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper (2022)
Reverend Benjamin Wright and members of his church group band together at the local mall to host a Christmas experience for the community. The main attraction is a million-dollar bejeweled star meant to help bring in the crowds and raise money for the Children’s Hospital. But when Benjamin and the group come face to face with thieves’ intent on stealing the precious piece, they must evade capture and stop the heist to save themselves and Christmas.
Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper (2022) is the sequel to Faith Heist (2021). The first Faith Heist movie centers around a charismatic preacher who finds his church in financial ruin after being swindled by a shady financial advisor, so he rallies members of his congregation to pull off a heist to get their money back and save the church before it's too late.
Faith Heist (2021) Synopsis: Monroe Baptist Church has been a staple of the African American community for over a century and is led by the charismatic Reverend Benjamin Wright (Jonathan Langdon) and his lovely wife, Vanessa (Sagine Sémajuste). Despite a devoted congregation, the building itself has seen better days and is in desperate need of repairs. Reverend Wright turns to a financial advisor who promises a fool-proof investment but winds up embezzling the money and leaving the church on the brink of having to close its doors forever. Reverend Wright and a group of dedicated members of the community must do the impossible – pull off a heist to get their money back and save the church, before it's too late.
Faith Heist (2021) Short Synopsis: Monroe Baptist Church has been a staple of the African American community for over a century. Despite a devoted congregation, the building is in disrepair. They turn to a financial advisor who promises a fool-proof investment but ends up embezzling the church’s money. The Reverend and a group of parishioners must do the impossible - pull off a heist to get their money back and save the church before it's too late.
Quotes from the Director on Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper
● “The Faith Heist movies are underdog stories,” says director, J.B. Sugar. “This one is not a fantastical Christmas movie, it features relatable characters who take matters into their own hands and exact their own style of justice.”
● “The films are about righting wrongs, Robin Hood-style—where our heroes are everyday people getting justice against greedy criminals,” says director, J.B. Sugar.
Credits of Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper
Directed by J.B. Sugar
Writing Credits: Gadi Harel and Owen Maxwell & Jimmy Ruggiero
Executive Producers: J.B. Sugar, Ella Myers, David Hudson, Ahmet Zappa and Erin Benjamin
Starring: Jonathan Langdon, Aaron Poole, Dylan Taylor, Ray Galletti, Sagine Sémajuste, Marty Adams, Marium Carvell, Jaden Noel, Eden Cupid, Nadine Whiteman Roden
Genre: Comedy/Christmas film
Follow this Link to Faith heist: A Christmas Caper on IMDB: https://imdb.to/3WN1QG0
Jonathan Langdon
Raised in Pickering, Ontario, Jonathan Marcus Langdon always had a dream to make people laugh as a full time profession. It wasn't until his time at the University of Toronto, when he was given the chance to perform in the sketch troupe, Kathleen Turner Overdrive!, that he felt he could make his dream a reality. It was also during this time that he met the beautiful Christina, and graduated with an Honors Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Drama. With his future wife by his side, he continued pursuing his dream, which led to winning awards at the Toronto Sketch Festival, as well as the spin off troupe Reverse Oreo.
Jonathan continued to further his education and graduated from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education with a second degree. With his Bachelor of Education, Jonathan became an elementary school teacher to help kids and make them laugh, just like an amazing teacher helped him when he was a child. During this time, Jonathan was asked to join the multi-award winning Toronto sketch troupe The Sketchersons - who he wrote for & performed with weekly for 4 years. He also married Christina, all while pursuing his degree in education. Jonathan has appeared in various TV/Film productions such as Ricky Gervais’ Special Correspondents, Sensitive Skin alongside Kim Cattrall and Don McKellar, a YTV series called The Game alongside Samantha Bee and Jonathan Torrens and was a series regular on The CW’s No Tomorrow, as the loveable and hilarious Hank.
These days, Jonathan can be seen in the feature films Killer High, Buffaloed and Crossword Mysteries, Disney's movie trilogy ZOMBIES as Coach, and stars as the lead in Bounce TV's Faith Heist and the sequel Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper. On the small screen, you can see Jonathan in American Gods, But I’m Chris Jericho!, In Contempt, and as series regular Lou in the AMC’s N0S4A2. Jonathan will be returning for season two of CBC's Run The Burbs and coming in the new year Jonathan will star in an action drama called Robyn Hood.
Eden Cupid
Eden Cupid is a 20-year-old Canadian actor, known for her roles in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, Falling Water, and the Faith Heist Movie Franchise. She’s been in the entertainment
industry for 11 years and lent her talents to projects such as the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Science Center of Denmark, and Canadian Planned Parenthood. Eden starred opposite Wendell Pierce and Lauren Holly in the true-crime thriller, Don’t Hang Up. Coming soon to screens are her latest projects The End of Sex and I LIKE MOVIES, which made their premieres at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Outside of acting Eden attends Toronto Metropolitan University, majoring in Media Production and film studies. Her ambition is to become a future screenwriter, director, and producer of her own stories.
Aaron Poole
Aaron Poole is a classically trained actor who is currently starring in his second season of the CBS series Most Dangerous Game alongside Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz.
Other TV credits include series regular roles in Tom Fontana’s Copper, Netflix’s Strange Empire and the upcoming comedy The Communist’s Daughter. Aaron has guested on Schitt’s Creek, American Gods, Condor among many others.
Aaron’s work has been recognized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television for his leading roles in THIS BEAUTIFUL CITY and Strange Empire. He stars opposite Kiefer and Donald Sutherland in FORSAKEN, as Mick Ronson in STARDUST and in the cult horror films THE EMPTY MAN directed by David Prior for Disney and THE VOID.
He made his directorial debut with the short film ORACLE that premiered at TIFF and went on to screen at Slamdance, Busan and Palm Springs and is following that up with the feature DADA that will premiere in 2022.
About the filmmaker – J.B. Sugar
J.B. Sugar is an award-winning American Canadian film and television director, writer, producer and showrunner based in Toronto, Canada.
J.B. started his career studying at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles, where he won the Student Academy Award for his short film “John,” and later went on to earn an Emmy Award nomination for producing Showtime’s “A Separate Peace” based on the classic novel by John Knowles. J.B. worked alongside Douglas Coupland on JPod, the 13 part series for CBC , and co-created and produced a game show with Henry Winkler (Barry, Happy Days, The Waterboy)
Throughout his career, Sugar has produced and directed multiple one hour and half-hour episodic series and a variety of films. His work is diverse and ranges in genre from drama, to supernatural, to comedy, true crime thrillers, a social justice documentary and children’s series, among others. Most recently, he produced and directed “Don’t Hang Up” starring Wendall Pierce and Lauren Holly as well as “Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper” (2022) and “Faith Heist” (2021) for BounceTV.
He previously directed Hallmark Channel’s original movies “Nostalgic Christmas” and “A Midnight Kiss” as well as produced an investigative social-justice documentary feature film called “The Guardians” for CBC’s D ocumentary C hannel, which had its world premiere at Toronto’s foremost documentary film festival, Hot Docs.
Sugar developed and produced three seasons of “Bitten” based on the New York Times bestselling novels by Kelley Armstrong for Space Channel, Syfy and Netflix. He served as executive producer and directed multiple episodes of the series. His directorial work continued on Syfy and Space Channels’ long running series “Dark Matter" where Sugar directed one of the final episodes as well as the 2nd unit for multiple episodes.
Prior to “Bitten”, Sugar wrote and directed three of the thirteen episodes of CBC’s JPOD, based on the best-selling novel by Douglas Coupland, on which he also served as executive producer and showrunner.
About Bounce TV
Bounce is the first African American broadcast network in the US. It airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of original series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, off-network series and more. Among the founders of Bounce are iconic American figures Ambassador Andrew Young and Martin Luther King, III.
Bounce TV is an American digital multicast television network owned by Katz Broadcasting, a subsidiary of E. W. Scripps Company. Promoted as "the first 24/7 digital multicast broadcast network created to target African Americans", the channel features a mix of original and acquired programming geared toward African Americans between 25 and 54 years of age. The network is network affiliate with terrestrial television and television station in many media markets through digital subchannel; it is also available on the digital cable tiers of select cable providers at the discretion of local affiliates, The network is also available on Dish Network and DirecTV.
For more information, visit: https://www.bouncetv.com/
For more on Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper on Bounce TV, see: https://bit.ly/3UlhjM0
About No Equal Entertainment
No Equal Entertainment was founded in 1998 and is owned and operated by award-winning filmmaker J.B. Sugar. Based in Toronto, Canada, No Equal Entertainment develops, produces, and distributes feature films, television movies, television series, and mini-series for the domestic and international marketplace.
To date, No Equal has produced over 300 episodes for US and International broadcast. Most recently, No Equal produced the comedy film FAITH HEIST: A CHRISTMAS CAPER and DON’T HANG UP, a true crime thriller starring Wendell Pierce and Lauren Holly. Prior to that No Equal produced FAITH HEIST a comedy for BounceTV, THE GUARDIANS, a feature-length investigative documentary for CBC’s documentary Channel and 33 episodes of BITTEN, a one-hour drama for Bell Media’s Space channel, Syfy, and Netflix.
Past television productions include: JPOD, based on the novel by Douglas Coupland (CBC), THE COLLECTOR (Space and Chiller), DEAD MAN’S GUN (Showtime and MGM), FIRST WAVE (Space and Syfy), SO WEIRD (Disney Channel), ROMEO (Nickelodeon), JUST DEAL (NBC), SECRET CENTRAL (Hasbro), and THE TROOP (Nickelodeon).
