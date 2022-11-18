DAVID PIPER: LETTING PEOPLE EXAMINE THEIR HEARTS
Author David Piper inspires his readers through his experiences with temptations and a recurrent quitter in his book, Escaping Our Fallen Nature.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everybody has a different story that they share with others, which makes them all unique. Some people share their failures and successes with others in an effort to inspire them and show them that life isn't all that horrible after all, especially when God is at the center of everything. David Piper, a writer, describes his experiences of dealing with many temptations and being a recurrent quitter. He shares these with his readers in his book, Escaping Our Fallen Nature. The book will challenge readers to examine their hearts to see who is really controlling them—Is it themselves? Or their inner Nature?
Martha Custis tells readers that Escaping Our Fallen Nature is an interesting book. "I found his manner of writing to be very balanced and generous towards various points of view which is something not often found in spiritual or religious based texts. This and the eloquence of the text makes the book quite enjoyable to read." She added.
Author David Piper pastored churches in four provinces in Western Canada for eleven years after graduating from Horizon Bible College in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in 1976. Today, Piper and his wife have resided in Hamilton, Ontario, for thirty-one years. He taught weekly Bible Study for almost fifteen years and served as a driver for his church.
