Oxygen Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

HS Code - 28044000
Molecular Weight - 31.999 g/mol
Chemical Formula - O2
Synonyms - Molecular oxygen
Region/Countries for which Data is available
Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand
Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece
North America: United States and Canada
Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco
The oxygen is tasteless, odourless, and colourless. Oxygen actively promotes the burning of combustible things while not being flammable. Several compounds ignite when they are exposed to oxygen. When exposed to oxygen, materials that burn in the air burn more vigorously. It must be transported at pressures of 2000 psig or more because it is a non-liquid gas.
A flame cannot be started by pure oxygen. The canisters may violently explode and launch into the air if exposed to fire or extremely hot temperatures for an extended period of time. Oxygen is a vital component of breathing, CPR, and the manufacture of synthetic gases from coal.
Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Japan, India, and Greece are the leading importers of oxygen.
Key Details::
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the oxygen price trend, lithium carbonate price and carbon black price etc. in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.
Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.
The oxygen price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.
Industrial Uses Impacting Oxygen Price Trend:
The industrial uses of oxygen in the production of pulp and paper, glass, ceramic, and steel, have an impact on the price trend of oxygen. Additionally, it is used in many chemicals and medications.
Key Market Players:
• The Linde Group
• Air Liquide
• Praxair Technology, Inc.
• TAIYO NIPPON SANSO
• Airgas, Inc.
News and Events:
• January 05, 2022: India improved its healthcare systems and prepared for the oxygen emergency brought on by the COVID situation.
• June 10, 2021: New developments and improvements in several oxygen carriers for the chemical looping combustion process were made.
