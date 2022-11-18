This Online Paper Crafting Store Makes Black Friday Shopping a Breeze for Its Customers
The Altenew mobile app provides quick and easy craft supplies shopping as well as exclusive Black Friday deals - sent straight to your phone.
Altenew curated the ultimate Black Friday Shopping Guide for paper crafters ahead of the biggest sale on paper crafting and card-making supplies.
Altenew curated the ultimate Black Friday Shopping Guide for paper crafters ahead of the biggest sale on paper crafting and card-making supplies.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, online paper crafting store Altenew is starting its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales earlier than usual and offering a special shopping guide. These craft supplies sales and deals are always something cardmakers look forward to every year. However, with so many discounts and offers happening at the same time, it is understandable how overwhelming and confusing it can be. In preparation for the biggest crafty sale of the year, Altenew has specially curated a Black Friday shopping guide for both old and new customers.
The Crafter's Must-Have Shopping Guide for Black Friday includes handpicked items from Altenew’s upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday collections. These collections are packed with every must-have in a paper crafter’s room - from bestselling stamps and dies and innovative layering stencils to 3D embossing folders and coloring mediums. The shopping guide provides a starting point for shoppers who want to take advantage of the best Black Friday deals on crafting products. Aside from the handy shopping guide, this NY-based company also sends out special SMS alerts and push notifications via the Altenew mobile app. This makes it easier for fans and customers to keep track of all the ongoing sales and exclusive deals and receive notifications straight to their mobile phones.
“Phenomenal deal!” An Altenew customer shares on the store’s reviews page about her newly purchased Paint-A-Flower: Camellia Waterhouse & Hawaiian Shores Brush & Fine Tip Pens Bundle. “I got this because it was such a great deal on both the beautiful stamp and markers, which I have been curious to try. The markers were essentially free!”
“Altenew is one of the best online stores for my cardmaking needs,” Debra E., another Altenew customer, shares. “I love everything I have purchased from them because it is high quality. I wish I could purchase everything I see on their website. I love when they have a sale! I really like the colorful instruction manuals they send out with the stamp sets. I always feel confident that I can make my cards look beautiful and put a smile on the face of the receiver. Thanks, Altenew!”
With Black Friday just around the corner, customers are getting excited about some of the year's biggest savings from their favorite online and offline stores. This year, Altenew stays ahead of the competition by offering some exciting Pre-Black Friday and Early Black Friday deals with huge discounts ranging from 40% to 60% off. Shipping promotions and free gifts on eligible orders are part of the company’s weekly promotions, and this time is no different. The company has prepared a few crafty surprises for its most loyal customers. Crafting enthusiasts definitely need to keep an eye out for these amazing deals and freebies.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have always been the perfect time for cardmakers to stock up on all the supplies they need to create beautiful holiday cards, scrapbooks, DIY gifts, and more. Since the holiday card-making season has already started, grabbing these supplies at very low prices is a win for every cardmaker out there. Altenew’s range of products offers great value and top-notch quality and can help anyone achieve stunning results, no matter their level of experience. This is why the company’s Black Friday deals on craft supplies are always something to look forward to.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
Must-Have Crafter's Shopping Guide for Black Friday