Global Dimension Stone Mining Market Projected Growth Until 2030

Dimension Stone Mining Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Dimension Stone Mining Market Report 2021” forecasts the dimension stone mining market reached a value of nearly $5,422.6 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% % since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $5,422.6 million in 2020 to $7,611.5 million in 2025 at a rate of 7.0%. The global dimension stone mining market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 and reach $9,734.7 million in 2030.

The surge in capital expenditure on infrastructure development is projected to propel the revenue for the dimension stone mining market over the forecast period.

Dimension Stone Mining Market Trends

Precision surface excavation machines are becoming more popular because they help to reduce noise and pollution in sensitive areas. Precision surface excavation machines are versatile units that utilize a slicing drum to mechanically unearth materials and have advantages over the customary drilling and blasting strategies. Surface excavation machines are low in noise, dust, and vibration and can cut more precisely and produce a smaller, more consistent particle size thus eliminating the need for a primary crusher. This is particularly important in mines in environmentally sensitive areas where noise and dirt pollution need to be minimized due to environmental regulation and pressure.

Dimension Stone Mining Market Overview

The dimension stone mining market consists of sales of dimension stone mining by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) primarily engaged in developing the mine site and/or mining or quarrying dimension stone (rough blocks and/or slabs of stone). Dimension stone is a rock that is detached from its original site and is used with minor alteration as ornamental or building stone. It is a rock material mined or quarried to obtain slabs or blocks that meet specifications as to shape and size. Examples include mining or quarrying bituminous limestone, sandstone, marble, and granite.

Dimension Stone Mining Global Market Report 2021 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type – Marble, Granite, Limestone, Sandstone, Others

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta Aggregates Inc., HeidelbergCement AG, CRH Plc., Cemex S A B de C V

Dimension Stone Mining Market Report 2021 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth dimension stone mining global market research.

