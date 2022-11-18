Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market To Report Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To US$ 706.3 Mn By 2028

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market

Endoscope reprocessing devices are used in the healthcare settings for the reprocessing procedures of the endoscopes.

The global automated endoscope reprocessors market is estimated to account for US$ 424.8 Mn in terms of value and is expected to reach US$ 706.3 Mn by the end of 2028.” — Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another factual information on the "Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors efficiently reduce the exposure of endoscopy or sterile processing division staff to HLDs (high level of disinfection) or compound sterilants.

Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market: Drivers

Growing concern regarding patient safety is fueling growth of the global automated endoscope reprocessors market. Growing awareness regarding use of automated endoscope reprocessors for securement of exogenous and endogenous infections associated with flexible endoscopy across developing countries is again expected to fuel demand. Moreover, FDA, SGNA (Society for Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates, Inc.), CDC and ASGE (American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy) examiners bolster expanded research in the regions of endoscope plan and urge makers to create adaptable gastrointestinal endoscopes that can be effortlessly dismantled for reprocessing and confirmation of cleaning and abnormal state sterilization and have institutionalized conventions for further reprocessing.

Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market: Opportunities

Rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global automated endoscope reprocessors market. According to the study, ‘A study of prevalence and determinants of irritable bowel syndrome in an urban slum community in Mumbai’, published in November 2018, the prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome was 12.27%, of which 56% were males and 44% were females.

Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market: Restraints

Improper guidelines regarding correct selection and usage of automated endoscope reprocessors is projected to hinder growth of the global automated endoscope reprocessors market. Ill-advised endoscope cleaning can bring about danger of building up an extreme contamination. Claims have been recorded against key players, asserting the device outlines keep legitimate sanitization from happening, putting patients at danger of genuine medical issues.

Key Takeaways:

The global automated endoscope reprocessors market was valued at US$ 394.8 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 706.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2020 and 2027. Key factor driving the growth of global automated endoscope reprocessors market are high prevalence of diseases requiring surgical intervention, and rising prevalence of hospital acquired infections.

Single Basin AER held dominant position in the global automated endoscope reprocessors market in 2019, accounting for 50.02% share in terms of value, followed by Dual Basin AER.

Market Trends

Key players are focused on offering alcohol products to address customer needs during COVID-19. For instance, in June 2020, Olympus Corp. announced to offer ALPET 70/30 isopropanol alcohol rinse to address endoscope reprocessing needs due to a global shortage in the supply of alcohol, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Approval and introduction of new devices is projected to propel growth of the global automated endoscope reprocessors market. For instance, in April 2018, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued 510(k) clearance for Cantel Medical to market its novel automated endoscope reprocessor The Advantage Plus Pass-Thru automated endoscope reprocessor for disinfection for commonly used endoscopes, including duodenoscopes.

Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global automated endoscope reprocessors market include, STERIS Plc., Olympus Corporation, Laboratory Anios, Hoya Corporation, Getinge AB, Metull Zug AG, Steelco S.p.A., Cantel Medical Corp., Advanced Sterilization Products, Custom Ultrasonics, and Johnson & Johnson.

Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market: Key Developments

April 2020: Cantel Medical Corporation announced its focus on enhanced production, product innovation and value-add COVID-19 education in support of first-responders and other healthcare professionals to combat the COVID-19 virus

March 2020: Olympus Corporation announced its top customer service satisfaction rating in MD Buyline, a U.S.-based healthcare analytics company’s, Low-Temp Sterilizer and High-Level Disinfector category for the 8th consecutive quarter

Segmentation

By Product Type

✤Single Basin AER

✤Dual Basin AER

By Modality

✤Standalone AER

✤Bench top AER

By End User

✤Hospitals

✤Ambulatory Surgical Centers

✤Clinics

