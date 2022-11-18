Cancer Diagnostics Market Worth US$ 43.09 Bn by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from year 2022-2030
The Cancer Diagnostics market is expected to hit US$ 43.09 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cancer Diagnostics Market is being driven by the constant development of new products, as well as the growing need for early diagnosis of different cancers. Furthermore, the penetration of technologically advanced laboratory equipment has enhanced oncological screening in providing accurate results, resulting in significant growth of the healthcare and diagnostics sector. As the prevalence of cancer rises, thus demand for these screening tests and imaging modalities used to track disease development. Early detection has been shown to save lives when it comes to cancer. Some people with cancer who are diagnosed and treated early may have a greater long-term survival rate than those who are not diagnosed until symptoms arise.
Companies Profiled in this report includes:
• Abbott
• GE Healthcare
• Hologic Inc.
• Agilent Technologies Inc.
• Roche
• FUJIFILM Corporation
• Siemens Healthineers AG
• BD
Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation:
Product:
• Consumables
• Instruments
Technology:
• Imaging
• In Vitro Diagnostic Testing
• Biopsy
• Others
Application:
• Breast Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Melanoma
• Colorectal Cancer
• Others
End User:
• Diagnostic Centres
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Research Institutes
• Others
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific (APAC)
• South & Central America
• Middle East & Africa
Breast Cancer Application is Predicted to accelerate at a rapid rate:
reast cancer account for the largest share of the market owing to the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of breast cancer around the world. For instance, According to American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Data, It is estimated that 43,780 deaths (43,250 women and 530 men) from breast cancer will occur in the US in the year 2022. Globally, female breast cancer is the 5th leading cause of death. In 2020, an estimated 684,996 women across the world died from breast cancer.
Major Key Points of Cancer Diagnostics Market:
• Cancer Diagnostics Market Overview
• Cancer Diagnostics Market Competition
• Cancer Diagnostics Market, Revenue and Price Trend
• Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis by Application
• Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cancer Diagnostics Market
• Market Dynamics
• Methodology and Data Source
Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape Cancer Diagnostics market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.
NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
