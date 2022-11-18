North Africa Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market To Grow at CAGR of 7.7% During 2022-2027

North Africa Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market

NORTH AFRICA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North Africa Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the North Africa fruits and vegetables processing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during 2022-2027. Fruits and vegetables processing represents the preparation of frozen, canned, ready-to-eat, and dehydrated fruits and vegetables for direct consumption. Some of the common processing methods include sterilization, pulp extraction, pasteurization, acidification, refrigeration, irradiation, etc. These processes assist in preserving the color, texture, flavor, and nutritional content of fruits and vegetables, along with improving their shelf life. Fruits and vegetables processing is extensively utilized in the dairy, food and beverage (F&B), and poultry sector for food processing applications.

Market Growth:

The widespread adoption of western food trends and the expanding agriculture industry based on favorable climatic and soil conditions are primarily driving the North Africa fruits and vegetables processing market. Additionally, the increasing consumer concerns towards the high content of pesticides, chemical fertilizers, GMOs, etc., in conventional crops are propelling the demand for organic product variants, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising number of export activities pertaining to processed fruits and vegetables and their easy availability across hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, online retail stores, etc., offering a wide array of high-quality items are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the implementation of various stringent regulations by government bodies that mandate the use of hygienic and standard processing blades and related equipment is also augmenting the market growth across North Africa. Apart from this, the growing hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles of the working population and the introduction of innovative techniques for providing prolonged shelf life as well as improved taste and texture for these products are anticipated to fuel the North Africa fruits and vegetables processing market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Nestlé S.A

• Olam International

• The Kraft Heinz Company

Breakup by Equipment Type:

• Pre-Processing Equipment

• Peeling/Inspection/Slicing

• Washing and Dewatering

• Fillers

• Packaging and Handling

• Seasoning Systems

• Others

Breakup by Operation Type:

• Automatic

• Semi-Automatic

Breakup by Food Type:

• Fruits

• Vegetables

Breakup by Product Type:

• Fresh

• Fresh-Cut

• Canned

• Frozen

• Dried and Dehydrated

• Convenience

Breakup by Countries:

• Algeria

• Egypt

• Libya

• Morocco

• Sudan

• Western Sahara

• Tunisia

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

