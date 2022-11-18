Modular Data Centers Market valued at USD 250.7 million by 2031 [Forecast, Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Trends]

Global Modular Data Centers Market

Global Modular Data Centers Market size is valued at USD 250.7 million by 2031 and is expected to grow at a (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2023 to 2031.

Competition at a Glance

The research report on Global Modular Data Centers Market also covers a detailed competition landscape where company profiles, product details, developments, and other important aspects of various key players are mentioned. Key companies such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Bladeroom, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Commscope Holding Company, Inc., Dell Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Co., Baselayer Technology, LLC, Cisco, Aceco TI, Active Power, Datapod, ZTE have been profiled in this research report.

Modular data centers are pre-fabricated, factory-built data center modules that can be easily transported to and assembled on-site. These modular data centers offer a number of advantages over traditional, site-built data centers, including reduced construction time and cost, improved scalability and flexibility, and increased efficiency and reliability. Though modular data centers have been around for several years, they have only recently begun to gain popularity due to the increasing demand for data center capacity. As more businesses move their operations online and turn to cloud computing, the need for additional data center capacity is only expected to grow.

For businesses considering a modular data center solution, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, it’s important to work with a reputable manufacturer who has experience building these types of facilities.

Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2023-2031): Asia-Pacific (Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, and China), North America (Canada, Mexico, and the USA), South America(Colombia, Brazil, Argentina), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, and France ).

Market Segment by Product Type

380V/50Hz

480V/60Hz

Others

Market Segment by Application

Finance

Government and Defense

Telecom

Education

Others

