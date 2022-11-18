Astronomical Telescope Market 2022-2030: Growing Interested In Space And Astronomy Due To Various Science Fiction Games

Reports And Data

The Global Astronomical Telescope Market size is expected to reach USD 497.0 Million in 2030, and register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Astronomical Telescope Market is forecasted to grow from 243.8 Thousand Units in 2021 to 497.0 Thousand Units in 2030 with a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to reach USD 497.0 Million by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increase in economic investment on astronomical research, the national consumption capacity, and the national policies on astronomical education. Astronomical education is the methods adopted globally to create interest among the generations about Earth, astronomy and space science. Astronomical education and research compile the full range of studies—from the physics of invisible elementary particles to the nature of space and time to biology regarding the natural phenomena. These qualities make astronomical studies a valuable way of raising awareness among people about science, by introducing scientific concepts and encourage scientific thinking to students at all levels.

For instance, there are approximately 1,100 planetariums in North America, out of which 30 percent of them are available to school groups only, and 70 percent serve both school and public shows. The shift in interest preferences of amateur astronomy may hinder the growth of the market. Amateur astronomy participants may not necessarily have advanced academic training or degree in astrophysics. Amateur astronomy is an expensive hobby with requirement of modern and precise telescope and lenses etc.

Top Profiled in the Global Astronomical Telescope Market Report:

• Vixen Co.,

• Takahashi America,

• Barska,

• Guangzhou Bosma Corp,

• Visionking,

• Meade Acquisition Corp.,

• Bresser GmbH,

• Celestron, LLC,

• Gosky Optics

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Product Outlook

• Refracting Telescope

• Reflector Telescope

• Catadioptric Telescope

By Application Outlook

• Amateur Astronomy

• Professional Research

• Others

By Equipment Outlook

• Eyepieces

• Tripods

• Lenses

• Focal Reducers

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Astronomical Telescope Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Astronomical Telescope industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Astronomical Telescope market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Astronomical Telescope market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

