Food Testing Kits Market Growth, Demand, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Manufacturers and Forecast 2028
Rise in Foodborne Diseases and Strict Food Testing Regulations Favor Food Testing Kits Market GrowthNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest market study on "Food Testing Kits Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Sample, Technology, and Target," the market is expected to grow from US$ 20.73 billion in 2021 to US$ 34.14 billion by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028.
Food safety authorities use spectrometers, alcohol analyzers, refractometers, and other testing equipment to ensure quality and integrity of the food and beverage items. The increasing requirement for pathogen testing kits at import and export ports for ensuring the safety of food and beverages is accelerating the food testing kits market growth. In addition, the increasing prevalence of diarrhea, vomiting, and other foodborne illnesses due to the intake of contaminated food items is expected to drive consumer demand for food testing kits. According to the data presented by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, nearly 484,000 children worldwide died due to diarrhea. Furthermore, the increase in seaports and railway infrastructural facilities using food testing kits for the safer food and beverage trading activities is likely to drive the food testing kits’ consumption rate worldwide.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.; bioMérieux SA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; and EnviroLogix Inc. are among the key market players profiled during the food testing kits market study. Several other major companies were studied and analyzed during this research study to get a holistic view of the food testing kits market and its ecosystem.
Based on target, the global market is segmented into allergens, mycotoxins, pathogens, GMOs, meat species, and others. Nowadays, people are increasingly suffering from the food poisoning problems. According to data presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 9.4 million people in the US fall ill annually due to the 31 identifiable foodborne pathogen agents. These aspects are likely to increase the food testing purpose pathogen scanning kits demand and propel the growth of the pathogens segment. Companies face issues in managing their food testing kits supply chain due to the COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions globally. In addition, closure of food courts and food retailing shops due to these restrictions has impacted the market growth during pandemic.
The food testing kits market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period of 2022–2028. Based on sample, the market is segmented into Meat; Poultry; and Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Packaged Foods, Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals; Grains; and Pulses, Nut Seeds and Spices, and Others. Ready-to-eat meat products have higher perishability than other food and beverages. In 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) examined various food items, including ready-to-eat meat, poultry, and egg products, to ensure food safety and quality. Hence, continual food safety authorities’ necessities of examining ready-to-eat meat products make meat; poultry; and seafood products’ segment hold a major market share. In addition, the significant presence of import/export facilities of seafood and poultry products in many countries, which require seafood testing kits, is expected to favor the segmental growth during the forecast period.
In terms of technology, the global food testing kits market is segregated into PCR-based, immunoassay-based, enzyme substrate-based, and others. Food safety authorities increasingly use immunoassay-based food testing kits due to their cost-effectiveness and accuracy over other technology-based equipment. In addition, using immunoassay-based testing kits, users can produce numerous samples that can be simultaneously analyzed, reducing the average analytical time. These factors are fueling the growth of the immunoassay-based segment.
From the regional perspective, North America dominated the food testing kits market with ~29% market share in 2021. The dominance can be attributed to the robust presence of import/export port facilities and retailing stores related to the food and beverage products requiring testing equipment in the US and Canada. According to the data presented by the Department of Statistics, Government of Canada, as of 2021, there were 36,286 food and beverage retailing establishments in Canada. Furthermore, stringent government regulations related to the quality and integrity of food products in the US and Canada would favor the product demand in the region. The below figure showcases the revenue growth trend in the North America food testing kits market:
