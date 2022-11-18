Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Hits US$ 5,983.38 million by 2027 Grow CAGR 9.2%
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled ‘‘Clinical Decision Support Systems Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Delivery Mode, Application, End User and Geography. The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach US$ 5,983.38 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,772.60 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019-2027.
The market is likely to grow due to Rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality health at reduced costs, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of big data & health IT tools, number of initiatives taken by governments, rising developments in the fields of healthcare IT, rising number of hospitals. Whereas, the growth of the market is restrained by factors such as the concerns regarding data privacy.
Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) are computer-based programs that are used to analyze the patient data in order to assist the hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care centers. CDSS analyses the data from EHRs to assist the physicians by providing the prompts and reminders about the patients and their medication. Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) helps the healthcare providers to implement the evidence-based clinical guidelines at the point of care. For instance, Alzheimer prevention, CDSS can be used to facilitate care in various ways, by reminding physicians to check for Alzheimer risk factors, highlighting the cases of high blood pressure, drug dosage timing, and providing customized dosage.
The clinical decision support systems market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery mode, application and end user. Based on the component the market is classified as software, services, and hardware. On the basis of delivery mode, the market is divided into on premise, cloud- based, and web based. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as drug-drug interactions, drug allergy alerts, clinical reminders, clinical guidelines and others. And on the basis of end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory care centers and diagnostic labs.
Major players operating in the clinical decision support systems market, Cerner Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., BD, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Baxter International Inc., Premier, Koninklijke Philips N.V., RELX (Elseiver), PeraHealth, and Epic Systems Corporation among others.
Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Component
Software
MedMined SoftwarICNet Software
Sentri7 Software
TheraDoc Software
Purell Smartlink Software
Others
Services
Implementation Services
Support and Maintenance Services
Training and Consulting Services
Hardware
Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Delivery Mode
• On Premise
• Cloud-Based
• Web Based
Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Application
• Drug-drug Interaction
• Drug Allergy
• Clinical Reminders
• Clinical Guidelines
• Others
Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By End User
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Care Centers
• Diagnostic Labs
