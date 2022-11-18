Procedure Trays Market Share, Sales Channels and Overview Till 2028
Increase in the number of surgical procedures is leading the growth of procedure trays market over the forecast period.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing surgical procedures have increased the demand for surgical instruments. Procedure trays offer benefits such as performing surgical procedures like hip, hand, and pacemaker surgeries with ease and accuracy. An enormous amount of time can be saved, during the surgical procedure and in the preparations for an operation. Gaining time means that it is possible to work more efficiently and thus to optimize the planning of operations. Operation theatre logistics are simplified. There is a reduction in the number of activities required to get the right products to the right place on time. The fact that custom procedure trays are supplied just in time means that the hospital can simplify its logistics and control its costs. The benefits offered by custom procedure trays is anticipated to increase the demand for procedure trays in the forecast period.
The global procedure trays market is expected to reach US$ 21,725.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,768.9 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019-2027.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001227/
The players in the market are adopting various inorganic and organic developments for the individual growth and thus the growth of the market is highly dependent on them. The vital players in the procedure trays market focus on various growth strategies to enroot their presence and garner major market share across the globe. Some of the notable players in the global procedure trays market include Biometrix, Medica Europe BV, 3M, BD, Owens & Minor, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Nelipak Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, and Cardinal Health, Inc. among others. The major market players within recent years have been observed to invest a substantial amount towards the development of new products. This implies a bright picture on the type of strategies majorly incorporated by the market players to sustain their positions as well as to generate increased growth revenue in the procedure trays market. The global leaders in the market have been majorly adopting acquisitions and expansion as one of the key strategy to improve its presence to build up customer-centric benefits to its end users and enhance its geographic diversification.
The global leaders are expanding their activities across the world by mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in April 2018, Owens & Minor announced that it completed the acquisition of the surgical and infection prevention (“S&IP”) business of Halyard Health, Inc., on April 30, 2018, for approximately $710 million. The S&IP business provides a global manufacturing network, a strong pipeline of new products, and a successful track record of product development. Additionally, the S&IP business will add scale to company’s existing own-brand product portfolio and global sales team, contributing to expansion of the markets it serve.
Apart from the developments for the procedure trays market, the key market players are developing innovative products and upgrading its products to improve its efficiency. For instance, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging (“Nelipak”), a full-service global provider of custom thermoformed packaging that provides superior protection for medical devices and pharmaceuticals, announced the availability of freestanding, easy-to-operate NX-B rotary tray and blister lid heat sealers. Nelipak has also enhanced its popular NX-T1 PLC Controlled Sealer, which features a touch button for “hands free” sealing. The drawer automatically closes to seal trays and returns to the open position upon completion of the seal cycle.
Similarly, the companies are performing expansion activities. For instance, in May 2017, Mölnlycke, a world-leading medical products and solutions company, announced the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Havirov, Czech Republic. The new plant is Mölnlycke’s largest investment to date, EUR 67 million, and will help create value for customers with cost-effective and safe surgical solutions. Therefore, the market is likely to experience rapid growth in the coming years.
Access full Copy here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001227/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, chemicals etc.
Contact Us:
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn