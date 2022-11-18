Dyes Market Size, Forecast, values and Growth 2022-2027
Dyes Market size was valued at USD 33.2 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a compound annual expansion rate based on revenue of 6.0% from 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dyes Market size was valued at USD 33.2 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a compound annual expansion rate based on revenue of 6.0% from 2022-2027.
The dye is a colored substance that chemically bonds to the substance it is being applied this distinguishes dyes from the pigment which do not chemically bind to the material they color. The dye is a rhetorical expression it frequently includes an exclamation mark and it is a reflection on a day it has been remarkable in either a good or bad way. The dyes are used to impart color to textiles, leather, paints, photographs, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, biological stains, and food.
Market Drivers:
The increasing consumer spending has propelled the demand for apparel and textiles driving the market’s revenue. The rising disposable income is the key factor driving the market growth. The rising demand for new technologies used by manufacturers to drive market growth. The growing demand for end-user companies such as food, textiles, printing inks, paints, and coatings is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing clothing industry drives market growth.
Market Restraints:
The high cost of raw materials is the major factor restraining market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Dyes Market - By Product:
Reagent
Disperse
Acid
Sulfur
Direct
VAT
Basic
Based on the product:
The Reagent and Disperse segment was recorded as the largest market share in the dyes market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The reagent is a substance used to carry out a laboratory test. The reagents may be used in a chemical reaction to detect, measure, or make other substances. They disperse to drive or send off in various directions to disperse a crowd. The disperse causes it to evaporate or vanish and sunlight disperses the mist, and to become spread widely and disperses the troops therefore it is extremely important in the dyes market.
Dyes Market - By Application:
Paper and pulp
Textiles/fabrics
Cosmetics
Building
Paints and coatings
Medicines
Leather
Based on the application:
Fabrics held the largest share in the dyes market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The fabric is cloth or other material produced by weaving together cotton, nylon, wool, silk, or other threads. The fabrics are made from yarns, which in turn are made from fibers. The fabric is a woven fabric a plain weave, satin weave, and till weave. The fabrics are used for such clothing, shoes, bags, and homewares like bedsheets, cushions, and towels to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle east and Africa
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the dyes market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the dyes market and the increasing demand for clothing and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market The growing demand for urbanization and growing disposable income drive the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of dyes. There has been rapid growth in the dyes market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is expected to be growing lucratively in the dyes market.
Latest Industry Developments:
On July 21, 2022 -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) published its 2021 corporate sustainability report titled, "Brightening the Horizon: Enabling Sustainability," on its website at Huntsman.com/sustainability. The interactive HTML report highlights many of the ways Huntsman products offer critical solutions to today's most pressing sustainability challenges. As a chemical manufacturer and solutions provider, Huntsman's sustainability journey starts within our own operations. However, the impact our products have on enabling a carbon-neutral society
On March 25, 2022 -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced, based on preliminary vote results provided by its proxy solicitor following the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, that Huntsman shareholders have voted to elect all 10 of its director nominees – Peter R. Huntsman, Dr. Mary C. Beckerle, Sonia Dulá, Cynthia L. Egan, Curtis E. Espeland, Daniele Ferrari.
On Nov. 5, 2021 -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced it will host a meeting for investors and analysts on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The agenda for the meeting will include a discussion of the Company's businesses and long-term strategy. Presenters will include Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the senior leadership team. A live webcast of the event will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.
